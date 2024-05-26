Blue Jays Roundup: Track and field team members run final events Saturday

May 25—BISMARCK — The 2024 Class A State Track and Field Meet ended on a good note for members of the Jamestown High School track and field team.

Brady Harty and Aiden Skari placed in the top 20 in the Class A boys triple jump competition. Harty, finished 16th with a jump of 40 feet, 5.25 inches while Skari placed 20th. Skari's best mark of the day came at 39 feet, 8 inches.

Over at javelin, Jacoby Traut earned the final spot on the podium, throwing his spear 154 feet, 7 inches. Grand Forks Central's Ethan Thomas won the event with a monstrous launch of 185 feet, 7 inches. Thomas also won the Class A title in the shot put and discus.

Kendyl Anderson and Addison Marker were Jamestown's two finalists in the girls javelin. The duo ended the day with marks of 100-01 and 91-11 to place 16th and 18th respectively.

Harty finished the 300 hurdles with a PR of 40.81 seconds to place ninth. West Fargo's Jack Guscette captured eighth place with a time of 39.88 seconds. Harty was back on the track and few hours later anchoring the Blue Jays' 4x400 meter relay team. The junior along with his relay mates, Noah Lynch, Heath Heupel and Skari finshed the four laps in 3:35.17 to place 18th out of 19 competing teams.

Julia Skari was named the Class A State runner-up in the girls 300 hurdles. The junior crossed the line at 44.75 seconds to earn herself a new personal best time and her team eight points. Skari also competed in the 100 hurdles. The junior finished seventh with a time of 16.03.

After a seventh-place performance in the long jump finals on Friday, Allysah Larson had to turn her attention to the track on Saturday. Larson wound up ninth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.88 seconds. All nine competitors in the 100 crossed the line within 0.59 seconds of each other.

The senior also made the finals for the 200 meter dash. Larson's time of 26.39 missed the podium by 0.01 seconds.

After wrapping up on the track, Larson's day continued over at triple jump where she catapulted her way to a mark of 35 feet, 10:5 inches to place seventh. Haleigh Carr's jump of 37-03.75 nabbed the Minot junior the Class A triple jump title.

Hayden Olson closed out her state meet experience with 26th and 29th place finishes in the triple and long jump contests.

The Blue Jay boys qualified all four relays to the state meet but due to various reasons the coaches had to make some late changes to relay lineups. The changes required resulted in less competitive squads but the 4x400 and 4x800 meter relays both competed in the finals.

"I was excited our number of qualifiers was up this year," JHS head coach Ken Gardner said. "We will need to continue to build on that growth."

Team results

Class B

Girls

1. Bowman County 72; 2. Central Cass 58; 3. Oak Grove 55; 4. Carrington 54.5; 5. Shiloh Christian 54; 6. Hattton-Northwood 39.5; 7. Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis and Clark 32; 8. Rugby 30; 9. Velva/Drake-Anamoose 26; 10. Dickinson Trinity 24; 11. Bottineau 23; 12. Killdeer 23; 13. Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 18; 14. Grafton 18; 15. Bishop Ryan 14; 16. Kindred 14; 17. Harvey/WC 13; 18. Beulah 12; 18. Kenmare-Bowbells 12; 18. Langdon/AEM 12; 21. Richardton-Taylor 11; 21. Ellendale 11; 23. New Salem-Almont 10; 23. South Border 10; 23. Lisbon 10; 26. New Rockford-Sheyenne 9; 26. Central McLean 9; 26. Edgeley/KM 9; 29. Richland 8; 29. LaMoure/LM 8; 31. Benson County 7; 31. Sargent County 7; 33. Nelson County 6; 33. Williams County 6; 35. Divide County 4; 36. Powers Lake-Burke Central 3; 37. Oakes 2; 37. Pembina County North 2; 37. May-Port-C-G 2; 40. Nedrose 1; 40. Hettinger County 1; 40. Thompson 1.

Boys

1. Bowman County 95; 2. Kindred 82; 3. Hazen 57; 4. Northern Cass 52; 5. New Rockford-Sheyenne 48; 6. Lisbon 34; 7. Oak Grove 31.5; 8. Harvey/WC 27; 9. New Town 25; 10. Central Cass 23; 10. Dickinson Trinity 23; 12. Central McLean 22; 13. Carrington 21; 14. LaMoure/LM 20; 15. Hillsboro/CV 19; 16. Wyndmere/Lidgerwood 14; 17. Bottineau 13; 18. Sargent County 12; 18. Langdon/AEM 12; 18. Thompson 12; 21. Killdeer 8.5; 22. May-Port-C-G 8; 22. Glen Ullin/Hebron 8; 22. Griggs-Midkota 8; 25. Garrison 7; 26. Maple River 6; 26. Oakes 6; 26. Rolette/Wolford 6; 29. Rugby 5; 29. Grafton 5; 31. Stanley 4; 31. Des Lacs/Burlington/Lewis and Clark 4; 31. Edgeley/KM 4; 31. Kenmare-Bowbells 4; 35. Mohall/LS 3; 35. Nedrose 3; 37. North Star 2; 37. Richland 2; 37. Beach 2; 40. South Border 1; 40. Richardton-Taylor 1; 40. Benson County 1.

Class A

Girls

1. Bismarck High 100; 2. Fargo Davies 93; 3. Grand Forks Red River 65; 4. West Fargo 60; 5. Sheyenne 56; 6. St. Mary's 54; 7. Dickinson 38.5; 8. Shanley 36; 9. Legacy 33; 10. Century 32; 11. Minot 26; 11. Valley City 26; 13. Wahpeton 25.5; 14. Jamestown 25; 15. Fargo South 16; 16. Williston 14; 17. Watford City 13; 18. Horace 11; 19. Mandan 9; 20. Fargo North 5; 21. Minot North 3.

Boys

1. Bismarck High 170; 2. Century 72.5; 3. Minot 72; 4. Legacy 68.5; 5. Fargo South 59; 6. Fargo Davies 56; 7. Red River 40; 8. Fargo North 37; 9. Grand Forks Central 30; 10. Williston 28; 11. Mandan 22; 11. St. Mary's 22; 13. Dickinson 20; 14. Minot North 12; 15. Watford City 10; 15. West Fargo 10; 17. Sheyenne 9; 18. Valley City 2; 19. Jamestown 1.

Blue Jay results

Girls

100: 9. Allysah Larson 12.88.

200: 9. Allysah Larson 26.39.

100 hurdles: 7. Julia Skari 16.03.

300 hurdles: 2. Julia Skari 44.75.

Discus: 8. Kinley Anderson 122-00.

Javelin: 16. Kendyl Anderson 100-01; 18. Addison Marker 91-11.

Shot put: 4. Addison Marker 37-10; 11. Kinley Anderson 35-09.

High jump: 4. Layna Hoffer 5-01.

Long jump: 7. Allysah Larson 16-11; 29. Hayden Olson 15-00.50.

Triple jump: 7. Allysah Larson 35-10.5; 26. Hayden Olson 32-06.25.

Boys

300 hurdles: 9. Brady Harty 40.91.

1600: 16. Sam Anteau 4:37.90.

3200: 19. Sam Anteau 9:46.55.

Javelin: 8. Jacoby Traut 154-07.

Triple jump: 16. Brady Harty 40-05.25; 20. Aiden Skari 39-08.

4x400 meter relay: 18. Jamestown (Noah Lynch, Heath Heupel, Aiden Skari, Brady Harty), 3:35.17.

4x800: 11. Jamestown (Micah Stoudt, Jack Schauer, Raine Job, Sam Anteau), 8:32.60.

2024 NDHSCA Class B Girls Track & Field Senior Athlete of the Year:

Elise Wisnewski, Central Cass

2024 NDHSCA Class B Girls Track & Field Coach of the Year:

Greg Hoeckle, Carrington

2024 NDHSCA Class A Girls Track & Field Senior Athlete of the Year:

Jocelyn Schiller, Grand Forks Red River

2024 NDHSCA Class A Girls Track & Field Coach of the Year:

Tim Kolsrud & Dale Colby, Bismarck High

2024 NDHSCA Class B Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year:

Riley Sunram, Kindred

2024 NDHSCA Class B Boys Track & Field Coach of the Year:

Jon Jahner, Bowman County

2024 NDHSCA Class A Boys Track & Field Senior Athlete of the Year:

Jaren McNichols, Bismarck High

2024 NDHSCA Class A Boys Track & Field Coach of the Year:

Cameron Dockter, Fargo South