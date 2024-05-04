Blue Jays Roundup: Softball trounces Watford City Friday evening

May 3—WATFORD CITY, N.D. — The Jamestown High School softball team has gone 3-for-3 so far this week.

After defeating Mandan 11-8 on Thursday, the Blue Jays readied themselves for a doubleheader in Watford City on Friday.

The Jays topped Watford City 24-1, 21-1 to improve their record to 13-5 overall.

Avery Graves had an incredible first game against Watford's pitcher Adilyn Schaff. Graves went 3-for-3 hitting a pair of doubles and a homer to drive in seven runners. The Blue Jays tallied 13 hits and did not record an error.

Makenna Nold toed the rubber for the Jays, The senior allowed one run on two hits and retired 12. Nold did not allow a walk against the Wolves.

The Jays will finish out the week with a doubleheader in Williston on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.

Jamestown 24, Watford City 1

JHS 415 2(12)X X — 24 13 0

WC 000 10X X — 1 2 3

JHS: Makenna Nold. WC: Adilyn Schaff. W — Nold. L — Schaff.

Highlights: JHS — Nold (5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 12 K) 2-3, 2 RBI; Addison Graves 1-3, 2 2B, RBI, HR; Lucy Falk 2-3, 1 RBI, Sophia Bond 1-2, 2 RBI; Jordan Mikkelson 2-3, 2 RBI, 2B; Avery Graves 3-3, 7 RBI, 2 2B, HR; Brooke Jackson 2-5, 2B.

WC — Maci Comstock 1-2, RBI, HR; Avery Pelton 1-2.

Jamestown 21, Watford City 1

JHS 113 (10)6X X — 21 13 0

WC 200 00X X — 2 4 3

JHS: Maddie Hoff. WC: Gianna Bickhart, Adilyn Schaff. W — Hoff. L — Bickhart.

Highlights: JHS — Hoff (5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K), 1-3, RBI; Brooke Jackson 1-3, 2B, RBI; Marissa Moltzen 1-3, 3 RBI, 2B; Sophia Bond 2-4, RBI, 2B; A. Graves 3-4, 2 RBI, 2 2B; Makenna Nold 2-3, 7 RBI, 2 HR.

WC — Maci Comstock 2-3; Adilyn Schaff 1-2, 2 RBI.

The Blue Jays were so close to forcing extra innings on Friday.

Unfortunately for the Jays, Mandan decided to score in the bottom of the seventh.

The Jays dropped 5-4, 16-1 to the Braves to put their record at 1-7 overall. Head coach Jack Bowman and his team will be back at Jack Brown Stadium on Saturday hosting Watford City in a conference doubleheader set to start at 1 p.m.

Jamestown held tough through the first couple of innings on Friday, not allowing a run to score until Hudsen Sheldon singled on a line drive out to left field and drove home Dylan Gierke.

Sheldon scored later in the third on a Jamestown error.

Jamestown tried its luck at a comeback, notching three runs between the fourth and the fifth to take a 3-2 lead but Mandan rallied back scoring a pair in the sixth and the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh.

Mandan 5, Jamestown 4

JHS 000 210 1 — 4 7 2

MAN 002 020 1 — 5 11 4

JHS: Adam Sortland; Jaden Prochnow (7). MAN: Mason Oster; Douglas Sheldon (5). W — Sheldon. L — Sortland.

Highlights: JHS — Sortland (6 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K) 1-4, 2B; Ethan Oettle 1-3, 2B; Kaiden Hakanson 2-3, 2B; Brody Wolf 1-3, 2 RBI.

MAN — Jamison Nelson 1-3, RBI, 2B; Dylan Gierke 1-4, 2B; Tukker Horner 2-4, RBI; Douglas Sheldon 2-2.

Mandan 16, Jamestown 1

JHS 000 10X X — 1 3 1

MAN 810 7XX X — 16 10 2

JHS: Brody Wolff, Jake Moser (1) Braxton Perkins (3). MAN: Ty Weiler. W — Weiler. L — Wolff.

Highlights: JHS — Perkins 1-2, 3B, RBI; Tyson Jorissen 1-3; Jaxon Kolpin 1-2.

MAN — Gage Miller 2-4, 2 RBI, 2B; Ty Weiler 1-2, 2 RBI, 2B; Owen Brincks 2-3, 3 RBI, 3B.

Day No. 1 of the Howard Wood Relays resulted in some top-30 placements for the Jamestown qualifiers.

In the girls long jump competition, JHS school record holder, Allysah Larson, placed 14th with a jump of 16 feet, 7.5 inches. Dickinson's Jazmin Barry won the event, making her mark at 19-01.

Layna Hoffer placed 16th in high jump, clearing the bar at 5-01.

Over at the throwing stations, Kinley Anderson wound up placing 16th with a throw of 36-06.25 in the shot put while Addison Marker placed 29th at 33-06.

Marker went on to place 30th in javelin, missing the 100 foot mark by 10 inches. Kendyl Anderson finished 27th in javelin. Anderson's best throw of the day measured 100 feet, 4 inches.

Jacoby Traut and Cody Berreth placed 34th and 37th in the boys javelin contest, respectively.

The two-day event will conclude on Saturday.

Blue Jay results

Boys

Javelin: 34. Jacoby Traut 130-11' 37. Cody Berreth 122-05.

Girls

Shot put: 16. Kinley Anderson 36-06.25; 29. Addison Marker 33-06.

Javelin: 27. Kendyl Anderson 100-04; 30. Addison Marker 99-02.

High jump: 16. Layna Hoffer 5-01.

Long jump: 14. Allysah Larson 16-07.5.

The Blue Jay golf team had two members of its team score in the 70s on Friday.

Jace Dillman's 77 aided the Jays' 322-point, fourth-place finish at the Minot Invite.

Hunter Gegelman shot a 79 while Camron Andersen and Vaughn Romsdal ended the 18-holes with 83s. Luke LeFevre shot an 85 and was followed closely by Jackson Jarrett (88), Nate Walz (90) and Caleb Schiele (92).

Head coach Shawn Taft and his squad will be back on the greens on Tuesday in Mandan. Golfers are set to tee off at 10 a.m.

Minot Invitational

Team totals

1. Century, 305; 2. Minot North, 309; 3. Williston, 313; 4. Jamestown, 322; 5. St. Mary's, 334; 6. Mandan, 339; 7. Dickinson, 340; 8. Legacy, 343; 9. Bismarck High, 345; 10. Minot High, 347; 11. Watford City, 349; 12. TMCHS Belcourt, 376.

Top 10 finishers

1. Bode Ekblad, Williston, 73; T2. Parker Beck, Century, 74; T2. Bennett Bartsch, Minot North, 74; 4. Lucas Schoepp, Century, 75; T5. Tyler Bast, Minot North, 76; T5. Tyrus Jangula, Bismarck High, 76; T5. Aidan Kaufman, Century, 76; 8. Jace Dillman, Jamestown, 77; T9. Kasen Rostad, Minot North, 78; T9. Kane Shannon, Williston, 78.

Blue Jay results

322 — Jace Dillman 77; Hunter Gegelman 79; Camron Andersen 83; Vaughn Romsdal 83; Luke LeFevre 85; Jackson Jarrett 88; Nate Walz 90; Caleb Schiele 92.