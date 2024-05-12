Blue Jays Roundup: Softball splits with Bismarck High

May 11—JAMESTOWN — After a disappointing pair of losses on Thursday, the Blue Jay softball team returned to Trapper Field with new resolve on Saturday.

The Jays split with Bismarck High, defeating the Demons 7-6 in game No. 1 and dropping 9-4 in the second game. Next up for the Jays is a single-header against Kindred on Monday. First pitch is scheduled to come at 4:30 p.m. at Trapper Field. The team's next and final conference test is slated for Tuesday against Dickinson.

"The girls responded really well after Thursday's performance," JHS head coach Mike Soulis said. "Thursday was not to our standard of play and today was better. We eliminated big innings and minimized our mistakes."

Senior Makenna Nold toed the rubber in the first game. She went seven innings and while she allowed nine hits, she also retired nine batters.

At the plate, Nold went 1-for-3, recording a double and a pair of RBIs. Freshman Maddie Hoff batted 1.000 going 3-for-3 while Avery Graves' one hit was a double.

Jamestown 7, Bismarck High 6

BHS 003 012 0 — 6 9 1

JHS 200 023 X — 7 8 4

BHS — Brielle Wrangham; Mya Jones (6); JHS — Makenna Nold. W — Nold; L — Wrangham.

Highlights: BHS — Dru Kautzman 1-4, 3B; Jersey Berg 1-3; Wrangham 2-4, 2 RBI, 2B; Josie Schell 2-4.

JHS — Nold (7 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 9 K) 1-3, 2 RBI, 2B; Maddie Hoff 3-3; Sophia Bond 1-3, 2B; Avery Graves 1-3, 2B; Lucy Falk 1-3, 2 RBI; Jordan Mikkelson 1-3, RBI.

Bismarck 9, Jamestown 4

BHS 201 211 2 — 9 8 0

JHS 011 000 2 — 4 7 4

BHS — Josie Schell; Mya Jones (2); JHS — Maddie Hoff; Makenna Nold (5). W — Jones. L — Hoff.

Highlights: BHS — Kautzman 1-3; Berg 2-3, 2B, RBI; Bailey Kautzman 2-5; Jones 2-5, 2 RBI.

JHS — Brooke Jackson 2-4; Maddie Hoff 2-3, 2B, RBI; Nold 1-3, HR, RBI

While Soulis and the softball squad were cleaning up in Jamestown, the Blue Jay baseball team was taking care of business in Bismarck.

The Jays picked up wins No. 4 and 5 on Saturday, topping St. Mary's 8-1, 5-4 to move to 5-9-1 overall. Head coach Jack Bowman and company will be back in the Buffalo City on Tuesday hosting Bismarck High. The first pitch of the doubleheade is scheduled to come at 4:30 p.m.

Some lights out pitching from Thomas Newman made for a quick game No. 1 on Saturday.

The junior went the distance, allowing one run off three hits. Newman walked one and notched 12 Ks.

While he took care of business on the mound, Tyson Jorissen clutched up at the plate.

The senior was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs. Adam Sortland, also recorded an RBI and two hits. Kaiden Hakanson and Ethan Oettle also notched up doubles.

Game No. 2 stats were not available when the Jamestown Sun went to press.

Jamestown 8, St. Mary's 1

JHS 300 302 0 — 8 11 4

SM 000 100 0 — 1 3 0

JHS — Thomas Newman; SM — J. Graham; M. Gerving (6). W — Newman. L — Graham.

Highlights: JHS — Newman (7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 12 K) 1-3; Adam Sortland 2-3, RBI; Tyson Jorissen 3-4, 2 2B, 4 RBI; Kaiden Hakanson 2-3, 2B, RBI; Jaxon Kolpin 1-3; Ethan Oettle 1-3, 2B.

SM — Henry Berry 1-4; J. Graham 1-3; Conrad Kelberer 1-3, 2 RBI.

Jamestown 5, St. Mary's 4