Blue Jays reliever John Axford invites 'couple that clearly broke up' near bullpen for counseling

John Axford’s outreach to a couple that broke up near the Blue Jays bullpen on Friday has apparently gone unheeded. (AP)

A fight apparently broke out during Friday’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies.

It didn’t involve any baseball players.

According to Blue Jays reliever John Axord, a couple aired out their personal grievances in a very public manner that caught the attention of the Toronto bullpen. It apparently didn’t end well.


There’s no video of the incident or word if the couple saw Axford’s tweet and took him up on his generous offer with Saturday’s game in the books.

This story apparently does not have a happy ending.

