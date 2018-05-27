Blue Jays reliever John Axford invites 'couple that clearly broke up' near bullpen for counseling

John Axford’s outreach to a couple that broke up near the Blue Jays bullpen on Friday has apparently gone unheeded. (AP)

A fight apparently broke out during Friday’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies.

It didn’t involve any baseball players.

According to Blue Jays reliever John Axord, a couple aired out their personal grievances in a very public manner that caught the attention of the Toronto bullpen. It apparently didn’t end well.

Dear couple that clearly broke up while standing near our bullpen in the 5th inning today, Lovely entertainment for a few minutes, but we hope you’re ok. Feel free to come back tomorrow and discuss with us. We can provide the third party point of view! Love, The Jays bullpen! — John Axford (@JohnAxford) May 26, 2018





There’s no video of the incident or word if the couple saw Axford’s tweet and took him up on his generous offer with Saturday’s game in the books.

This story apparently does not have a happy ending.

