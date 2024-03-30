Blue-chip QB observed Florida spring practice this week

Houston County (Warner Robins, Georgia) quarterback Antwann Hill has been on Florida’s radar for a while, and he returned to Gainesville on Thursday to check out spring practice, according to 247Sports.

The Gators offered Hill almost two years ago at the 2022 Friday Night Lights camp, so he knows the staff well. But this was a chance to reconnect and see the coaches in action with a freshman quarterback in DJ Lagway.

“Really just glad to be back down there to see how they got things rolling,” Hill said. “See how they are developing DJ as a player with him being young. Just getting to see everything again.”

Hill spent time going over film before practice. His high school playbook has some similarities to a few of Florida’s plays, so there’s reason to believe he’d pick up Billy Napier’s offense rather quickly. Hill also had a chance to explore the new electronic communication system used by college quarterbacks.

Official visits are up next for Hill. He has plans to stop by Duke and Texas A&M, but he left Florida with the weekend of May 31 circled on the calendar.

The goal is to have a decision by the end of the summer, but Hill won’t rush a commitment. Florida is near, or at, the top of his list, but things can change quickly.

Recruiting Summary

Hill is a consensus four-star recruit ranked the highest by ESPN at No. 41 nationally and third among a class of 2025 quarterbacks. The 247Sports composite puts him at No. 90 overall and No. 9 at his position, while the 247Sports composite has him at Nos. 105 and 10, respectively.

Florida is on top of the On3 recruiting prediction machine with 43.4% odds of landing a commitment from Hill. Georgia (12.8%), Alabama (8.8%) and Tennessee (5.6%) round out the top four.

