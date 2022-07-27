Blue-chip 2024 linebacker recruit makes first trip to Florida

Florida football got an unofficial visit on Monday from Aaron Chiles, the No. 6 overall linebacker in the 2024 class according to On3, who stopped by Gainesville to meet Billy Napier and the rest of the Gators staff.

Chiles was offered by Florida back in May and finally made it down to campus to meet everyone in person. According to On3’s Pat O’Donnell, Chiles was able to talk to Napier and Jay Bateman, UF’ new inside linebackers coach.

The Maryland native has made it clear that his recruitment is wide open and he is taking his time with announcing his decision. With over a full year left, Chiles will make unofficial visits to multiple programs to see what is best for his future. With all that being said, it seems like Gainesville made a good impression on the 6-foot-3-inch, 220-pound defender out of Olney (Maryland) Good Council High.

The Gators will have to do some work recruiting such a highly-rated player from a state outside of the south. Along with Florida, Chiles holds offers from Maryland, Clemson, Notre Dame and Penn State, among others. According to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Nittany Lions are the current leader in the clubhouse with a 33.2% chance of landing Chiles’ signature. Florida is fourth with a 10.9% chance of landing Chiles’ signature.

