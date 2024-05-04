Bleacher Report lists Jock Landale as trade candidate in Houston

As the roster stands today, the arrival of a healthy Steven Adams for the 2024-25 season will bump Jock Landale from second string to third string on the Houston Rockets depth chart at center.

That, alone, could make the 28-year-old defensive big man a potential trade chip — since his role is already likely to decline in Houston.

Another factor, though, is his contract, which allows for maximum financial flexibility thanks to a series of team options.

That could all lead to Landale being a trade commodity this summer, as Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz explains in a piece examining potential trade options for teams throughout the NBA:

Jalen Green looked like a potential trade candidate for the Rockets to go star-chasing with this summer until he balled out over the final month of the season. The fit and play style between him and Alperen Şengün is worth watching moving forward as well. For now, we’ll assume both are staying put while still on rookie contracts. No decision needs to be made by Houston at this time. The safe answer here is Jock Landale, who now becomes the Rockets’ third-string center with a healthy Steven Adams on board. Landale has one of the more unique contracts in all of basketball, and he’s owed $8 million in each of the next three seasons but with all three years being non-guaranteed. Houston could use his $8 million salary in a trade this offseason, with the team acquiring the 28-year-old then having the option to keep paying him this money or opt for the cap space instead.

Known best for his defense, the Australia native averaged 4.9 points (51.5% FG) and 3.1 rebounds in 13.6 minuteslast season. In compiling those numbers, the 6-foot-11 big man’s +9.6 net rating was the best of all players on the improving Rockets (41-41) — whose 19-win jump from the previous year was the most of any NBA team.

Landale’s 2024-25 season contract becomes fully guaranteed if he is not waived by June 29, 2024, according to HoopsHype.

Thus, that date could effectively serve as a deadline for Rafael Stone — general manager of the Rockets — as he potentially explores his options with Landale this offseason. Stay tuned!

