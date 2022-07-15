Who to blame for six-hour rounds at The Open and how to fix slow play

What's to blame for six-hour rounds at The Open and how to fix slow play - Andy Buchanan/AFP

Matt Fitzpatrick has been among players to hit out at the "ridiculous" pace of play at The 150th Open, labelling the situation as a "joke" after rounds were taking over six hours to complete. With competitors suffering lengthy delays on tee boxes and with approach shots into many holes, Telegraph Sport explores how a perfect storm of factors at the Old Course is to blame:

Vagaries of the Old Course

Play is inevitably slowed down by seven shared greens, with only the first, ninth, 17th and 18th holes having their own individual greens. Many of the par-fours are driveable off the tee for longer hitters, leading to players waiting for long periods at multiple points during their rounds.

The Old Course, also known as the Old Lady or the Grand Old Lady, has a historical links layout, which is firmly designed, deciphered, and, unlike newer venues, the track isn't overtly long and the landing areas and greens complexes were designed with anemometers in mind.

A narrow slip of land with shared fairways, greens and tees all crunched into it, is a bad starting point for quick golf. As many as 12 people are at work most of the time on the double greens.

Size of the field

The first group of Paul Lawrie, Webb Simpson and Min Woo Lee on Thursday got round in four hours 24 minutes. Times got slower and slower as the day wore on. Tiger Wood's group, who got away at 3pm, ended six hours and nine minutes later, with light fading.

A field of 156 meant days one and two were inevitably going to start with reasonably quick rounds and then get slower and slower as increasing numbers clogged up the shared greens.

The queues grew deeper as it quickly emerged talk of 59s here this weekend were unrealistic. The course played to a 72.7 scoring average in the first round - a higher average than the first round in the 2010 Open at St Andrews.

Shugo Imahira of Japan and his caddie wait on the eighteenth hole during Day One of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 14, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland - Kevin C Cox/Getty Images Europe

Modern golf's big hitters and the failure to rein back the ball

"Everything bad in golf is traceable back to one thing," tweets the golf writer John Huggan. "The pace of play at the Open today was in large part due to how far elite players hit the ball. End the madness…" Authorities have spent years discussing and reviewing the prospect of reining in the ball, given building longer courses at the likes of St Andrews is impossible.

Jack Nicklaus has previously called on the likes of the R&A "to wake up sooner or later" on the issue. "They can’t just keep burying their heads on this," he said. "They see it, they watch television, they see where these guys hit the golf ball. It isn’t about how far they hit it. You just can’t keep making golf courses longer. You just don’t have enough land, you don’t have enough money to do it.”

With the course playing as fast as this week, the Old Course's solution was to move the pins into fruity positions. Tackling the ball instead, and leaving the pins where they normally are, is what the purists want.

Weather and firm conditions

Given a lengthy spell of dry weather at St Andrews, organisers could have considered having more grass on the fairways to combat the inevitably firm conditions. John Murray, the BBC commentator, compared the fairways yesterday to a parched cricket pitch. St Andrews has not seen the same surging temperatures of other parts of the UK in recent days, but there has been precious little rain prior to Thursday.

Friday morning, however, has seen consistent rain showers, and the third and fourth rounds can almost all expected to be a more reasonable four-and-a-half hours.