Who is to blame for the quarterback situation at LSU football? Is Billy Napier in play?

BATON ROUGE — Garrett Nussmeier was the heir apparent at quarterback, at least until he wasn’t.

What’s the lesson here?

It’s the same one the mailbag has preached all season. LSU’s problems on offense go beyond who is playing quarterback. Nussmeier didn’t suddenly improve an offensive line missing two starters. Or produce a consistent target at wide receiver. Or keep offensive coordinator Jake Peetz from dusting off the Wildcat for no apparent reason.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron stuck with Nussmeier in Saturday’s 16-13 overtime loss to Arkansas. If anything, it proved that starter Max Johnson received too much blame over the course of the season. Blame that neither Johnson nor Nussmeier deserve.

Let’s get to the mailbag.

What was the game plan with the QBs? Why not start Nussmeier if he was going to play the whole time? Why not go back to Max since Nussmeier didn’t have the hot hand? — Anthony

To answer your first question, the game plan was very “fly by the seat of your pants” to begin with. Nussmeier’s touchdown pass to Jack Bech was enough for Orgeron to keep him in the game. If LSU hadn’t score there, it’s likely Johnson sees the field again.

By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, Orgeron didn’t want to throw Johnson in a bad situation. Keep in mind this is the same logic that kept Nussmeier parked at Alabama. It was an instinct call and Orgeron thought Nussmeier was the better option.

A least better than Tyrion Davis-Price lining up in the Wildcat.

When will LSU hire Billy Napier? — Todd

Napier!!!!!!! — Keldrick

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward didn’t fire Orgeron to hire a Sun Belt coach who’s never won that league outright. That isn’t a shot at Napier, who is has done wonders at Louisiana-Lafayette. The Cajuns are on track to finally win the Sun Belt this season.

For Napier to have a chance, Woodward will have to receive a bunch of no’s. His sights are set on established coaches with Power 5 experience, like his friend Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M. There’s also the internal politics of trying to sell LSU brass on hiring from an in-state school they deem inferior.

I’m not defending it. That’s just how it works in Baton Rouge.

Could ULM beat LSU next week? — Brian

If you’re hoping for an upset, I think the best you’ll get is a rock fight. Neither team is playing well at the moment. LSU’s talent is superior, but that hasn’t accounted for much this year. The one thing I’ve learned in my short time covering this team is never assume anything. Ironically, I used to say the same thing on the ULM beat, too.

Is Joe Brady on the short list? — Brady

Brady saw firsthand how much effort it takes to recruit at a high level. He’d rather stay in the NFL and be a head coach there. It’s still worth the phone call but I don’t think Brady will bite.

Some at LSU also didn’t like the way Brady bolted to the Carolina Panthers after agreeing to an extension after the 2019 national championship season. There’s no doubt Brady was instrumental in that success as passing game coordinator, but power brokers don’t forget.

I’ve got Mel Tucker’s phone number. — Russell

Care to pass that along?

Who’s side are you going to pick next week when the South End Zone Squad comes through? — D.J.

I’ve already dubbed next week’s LSU vs. ULM game the Hunsucker Bowl. It’s probably the only bowl these two teams will play in this season anyway. I’m looking forward to seeing some old friends from the ULM beat in my new surroundings, too.

As for the South End Zone squad, they’re the rowdy band of ULM fans named for their seats in Malone Stadium. Keep an eye out in Tiger Stadium. You’ll know it when you see them.

