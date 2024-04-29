Blades' record-breaking season for all the wrong reasons

[Getty Images]

Sheffield United's Premier League fate was sealed following another heavy defeat to Newcastle United on Saturday.

It might even come as a relief for Blades fans, who have watched their side leak goals week in, week out in a disappointing return to the top flight.

97 to be precise, at an average of 2.8 goals per game.

They have already broken the goals conceded record for a 38-game season and are just three goals off Swindon Town's record of the most goals (100) conceded in a Premier League season.

Despite Chris Wilder succeeding Paul Heckingbottom - who lost 11 of their opening 14 games - in December, he could not solve their shaky defence.

The former right-back slightly improved their attacking average from 0.8 goals a game under Heckingbottom to 1.1, but it was not enough to counteract the goals against.

Sheffield United have been relegated with 16 points from 35 games, making them the third-worst side in Premier League history in terms of points and goal difference.

Wilder says the top flight has been "too powerful" for them this season but that supporters can "trust him" to stay at the club beyond the summer.

But if they are to bounce back in a demanding Championship next season, they will have to tighten up their back line and recruit well this summer.