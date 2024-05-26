Blackhawks' Jeff Boschee sails to third straight Class A boys high jump title

May 26—SIOUX FALLS — A calm, confident Jeff Boschee put the final stamp on his prep high jump legacy Saturday at Howard Wood Field.

The Sanborn Central/Woonsocket senior successfully defended his No. 1 seed and state champion status, soaring to the Class A boys high jump title at 6 feet, 6 inches, to claim his third consecutive championship in the event.

"It's a lot of fun, that's what it was," Boschee said. "Not a lot of people do that (three-peat in high jump), but I got to. It feels good to get it when you leave everything out here."

Boschee said he came into his last high school track and field championship meet confident in his ability to cap his career with a three-peat. However, he was also careful not to take anything for granted, noting the sometimes fickle nature of the high jump.

"I was mentally preparing myself all week, but it all comes down to whoever jumps higher on the day," Boschee said. "I felt a little bit (of pressure). Anything can happen. You see guys with PRs around 6 feet that end up jumping all the way to 6-5, so anyone could have come out and done that."

But even with a brief hiccup by Boschee at the start, no such upset materialized on Saturday.

Boschee passed on jumping at 5-9 and 5-11, opting to join the field at 6-1. Then he missed his first jump of the day and watched two competitors — Custer's Carter Tennyson and Rapid City Christian's Adam Stimes — go over on their first attempts.

"Coming in at 6-1, I did that so I wouldn't waste as many jumps," Boschee said. "I think I maybe should have came in at 5-11 just to get a warm-up in, but it worked out."

One miss was all Boschee needed to settle in, clearing 6-1 and 6-3 on consecutive jumps as the field shrunk from 19 jumpers down to just four. Boschee and Custer's Tennyson each cleared 6-5 on their second attempt, leaving them as the final two jumpers.

On his first attempt, Boschee cleared 6-6. Meanwhile, Tennyson bowed out with three misses. With the title locked up, Boschee attempted to tie his personal record at 6 feet, 7.25 inches, but was unable to clear the height.

The effort cemented a dominant final month of Boschee's senior campaign during which he eclipsed 6-5 or better six times since April 30. Everyone else in Class A combined for five such clearances all season.

When it comes to distinguishing titles, Boschee said he'll remember Saturday's triumph because it was his last — as a high schooler, that is. Boschee is set to join the track and field program at Northern State in Aberdeen, a new challenge that he's looking forward to tackling.

"They reached out to me," Boschee said, "I think it'll be a lot of fun going up there."