From black and yellow to Yellow Jacket: North Murray's Petty announces commitment to Georgia Tech

Apr. 18—North Murray High School senior football standout Judson Petty wore the Mountaineers' black and yellow uniforms in high school.

In college, Petty is set to be a Yellow Jacket.

Petty announced on social media his commitment to the football program at Georgia Tech on Thursday, just three days after picking up an offer to be a preferred walk-on from the Atlantic Coast Conference program in Atlanta. Petty confirmed his commitment to the Dalton Daily Citizen.

A preferred walk-on doesn't receive one of the limited numbers of full athletic scholarships from the offering school, but is guaranteed a roster spot. Petty said he will also be receiving a partial scholarship.

Petty was named the Daily Citizen's All-Area Player of the Year after his senior season 2023. The versatile, two-way star set a new state record for receiving yards in a game when he hauled in 360 yards in an August game against Pickens. Petty caught 67 passes for 1,407 yards and 14 touchdowns, good for an average of 21 yards per catch. He also rushed for 518 yards and six scores on 89 carries. On defense, he amassed 110 tackles, snagged two interceptions and had three defensive touchdowns.

Petty was recruited by Georgia Tech as an athlete.

In a January interview with the Daily Citizen, Petty expressed his desire to play in college at a Division I Football Bowl Subdivision program, like Georgia Tech.

"I will probably still have to go with a bigger school," Petty said. "It's just always been my dream to play at a big school and see what I can do there."

At the time, Petty didn't have any offers from FBS programs, but had a handful from some smaller division NCAA schools and NAIA programs. Georgia Tech gave him the dream-making offer on Monday.

Petty won't be the only area player in recent years to play football at Tech. Former Dalton High star running back Jahmyr Gibbs signed with the Yellow Jackets out of high school in 2020 and spent his first two college seasons in Atlanta before playing his final season at Alabama and becoming a first-round NFL draft pick. Dalton graduate Kyric McGowan also finished his college career at Tech in 2021 after starting college ball at Northwestern, and 2020 Dalton grad John Ross joined Gibbs on the Georgia Tech roster.

Georgia Tech will enter its second full season under head coach Brent Key in 2024. The Yellow Jackets finished 7-6 in 2023, marking the first winning season for the school since 2018.