BKFC 61: Rivera vs. Straus results, live stream video

nolan king
·1 min read

For the first time, the world’s leading bareknuckle boxing organization touches down in New England.

BKFC 61 takes place Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., and streams on Triller TV with prelims live and free on MMA Junkie.

In the main event, former UFC bantamweight contender Jimmie Rivera (1-1-1) battles former Bellator featherweight champion Daniel Straus (0-1). “TUF 27” winner Mike Trizano (0-0) makes his bareknuckle debut against undefeated Louie Lopez (3-0). Also on the card, former Bellator title challenger Rick Hawn (0-0) battles longtime regional MMA veteran Stephen Stengel (0-0).

Check out the live BKFC 61 results below:

  • Jimmie Rivera vs. Daniel Straus

  • Louie Lopez vs. Mike Trizano

  • Anthony Foye vs. Ryan Reber

  • Sarah Click vs. Natalie Gage

  • Rick Hawn vs. Stephen Stengel

  • Zachary Calmus vs. Connor McKenna

  • Patrick Brady vs. Lewis Rumsey

  • Scott Roberts vs. Chris Sarro

  • Pat Casey vs. Sam Watford

  • Dylan Felion vs. Danny Pettit

