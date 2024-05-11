BKFC 61: Rivera vs. Straus results, live stream video
For the first time, the world’s leading bareknuckle boxing organization touches down in New England.
BKFC 61 takes place Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., and streams on Triller TV with prelims live and free on MMA Junkie.
In the main event, former UFC bantamweight contender Jimmie Rivera (1-1-1) battles former Bellator featherweight champion Daniel Straus (0-1). “TUF 27” winner Mike Trizano (0-0) makes his bareknuckle debut against undefeated Louie Lopez (3-0). Also on the card, former Bellator title challenger Rick Hawn (0-0) battles longtime regional MMA veteran Stephen Stengel (0-0).
Check out the live BKFC 61 results below:
Jimmie Rivera vs. Daniel Straus
Louie Lopez vs. Mike Trizano
Anthony Foye vs. Ryan Reber
Sarah Click vs. Natalie Gage
Rick Hawn vs. Stephen Stengel
Zachary Calmus vs. Connor McKenna
Patrick Brady vs. Lewis Rumsey
Scott Roberts vs. Chris Sarro
Pat Casey vs. Sam Watford
Dylan Felion vs. Danny Pettit