BKFC 56 results: Champ Christine Ferea win rematch vs. Bec Rawlings, calls out Cris Cyborg

As much animosity as there has been between Christine Ferea and Bec Rawlings, both women respect each other. And it showed during their rematch at BKFC 56.

In the end, Ferea was simply too good as she won a clean-sweep unanimous decision over Rawlings to retain her featherweight title in the BKFC 56 co-main event Saturday night in Salt Lake City. Roughly seven months after a second-round doctor’s stoppage win over Rawlings, Ferea earned three 50-45 scores from the judges.

Rawlings wasn’t without her successes landing punches, but they simply didn’t match up to Ferea’s power throughout the fight. Ferea also landed more strikes by a margin of 130-94, according to stats on the broadcast.

Afterward, Ferea turned her attention to reigning Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg.

“Absolutely, she’s the one that I looked up to young in my career,” Ferea said. “And they say one day you have to fight the people that were kind of like your idol. I definitely want Cris Cyborg. I think I’ll mop her up in here.”

Cyborg, who’s long been discussed as a possible opponent for Kayla Harrison in PFL, has a Jan. 19 boxing match coming up against Kelsey Wickstrum.

Cyborg hasn’t competed in bareknuckle boxing.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for BKFC 56.

Ring girls BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Ring girls BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Danny Hilton BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Danny Hilton BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

LJ Schulz BKFC 56 weigh-ins

LJ Schulz BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Danny Hilton vs LJ Schulz BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Danny Hilton vs LJ Schulz BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Danny Hilton vs LJ Schulz BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Danny Hilton vs LJ Schulz BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Trevor Bradshaw BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Trevor Bradshaw BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Troy Dennison BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Troy Dennison BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Trevor Bradshaw vs. Troy Dennison BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Trevor Bradshaw vs. Troy Dennison BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Trevor Bradshaw vs. Troy Dennison BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Trevor Bradshaw vs. Troy Dennison BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Esteban Rodriguez BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Esteban Rodriguez BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Keegan Vandermeer BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Keegan Vandermeer BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Esteban Rodriguez vs. Keegan Vandermeer BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Esteban Rodriguez vs. Keegan Vandermeer BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Esteban Rodriguez vs. Keegan Vandermeer BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Esteban Rodriguez vs. Keegan Vandermeer BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Esteban Rodriguez vs. Keegan Vandermeer BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Esteban Rodriguez vs. Keegan Vandermeer BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Erick Lozano BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Erick Lozano BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Mike Jones BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Mike Jones BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Mike Jones vs. Erick Lozano BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Mike Jones vs. Erick Lozano BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Mike Jones vs. Erick Lozano BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Mike Jones vs. Erick Lozano BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Bridger Bercier BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Bridger Bercier BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Ben Moa BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Ben Moa BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Ben Moa vs Bridger Bercier BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Ben Moa vs Bridger Bercier BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Ben Moa vs Bridger Bercier BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Ben Moa vs Bridger Bercier BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jimmie Rivera BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Jimmie Rivera BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jeremy Stephens BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Jeremy Stephens BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jeremy Stephens vs Jimmie Rivera BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Jeremy Stephens vs Jimmie Rivera BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jeremy Stephens vs Jimmie Rivera BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Jeremy Stephens vs Jimmie Rivera BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jeremy Stephens vs Jimmie Rivera BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Jeremy Stephens vs Jimmie Rivera BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Mick Terrill BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Mick Terrill BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Mick Terrill BKFC 56 weigh-ins

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Anthony Adams BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Anthony Adams BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Anthony Adams BKFC 56 weigh-ins

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Anthony Adams vs. Mick Terrill BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Anthony Adams vs. Mick Terrill BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Anthony Adams vs. Mick Terrill BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Anthony Adams vs. Mick Terrill BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Anthony Adams vs. Mick Terrill BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Anthony Adams vs. Mick Terrill BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Ring girls BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Ring girls BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Howard Davis BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Howard Davis BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Howard Davis BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Howard Davis BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Kai Stewart BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Kai Stewart BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Kai Stewart BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Kai Stewart BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Kai Stewart vs. Howard Davis BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Kai Stewart vs. Howard Davis BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Kai Stewart vs. Howard Davis BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Kai Stewart vs. Howard Davis BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Kai Stewart vs. Howard Davis BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Kai Stewart vs. Howard Davis BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Ring girls BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Ring girls BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Bec Rawlings BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Bec Rawlings BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Bec Rawlings BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Bec Rawlings BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Christine Ferea BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Christine Ferea BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Christine Ferea BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Christine Ferea BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

King of Violence belt BKFC 56 weigh-ins

King of Violence belt BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Eddie Alvarez BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Eddie Alvarez BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Eddie Alvarez BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Eddie Alvarez BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Mike Perry BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Mike Perry BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Mike Perry BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Mike Perry BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Mike Perry BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Mike Perry BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Mike Perry BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Mike Perry BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez BKFC 56 weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie