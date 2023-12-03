BKFC 56 results: Champ Christine Ferea win rematch vs. Bec Rawlings, calls out Cris Cyborg
As much animosity as there has been between Christine Ferea and Bec Rawlings, both women respect each other. And it showed during their rematch at BKFC 56.
In the end, Ferea was simply too good as she won a clean-sweep unanimous decision over Rawlings to retain her featherweight title in the BKFC 56 co-main event Saturday night in Salt Lake City. Roughly seven months after a second-round doctor’s stoppage win over Rawlings, Ferea earned three 50-45 scores from the judges.
Rawlings wasn’t without her successes landing punches, but they simply didn’t match up to Ferea’s power throughout the fight. Ferea also landed more strikes by a margin of 130-94, according to stats on the broadcast.
Afterward, Ferea turned her attention to reigning Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg.
“Absolutely, she’s the one that I looked up to young in my career,” Ferea said. “And they say one day you have to fight the people that were kind of like your idol. I definitely want Cris Cyborg. I think I’ll mop her up in here.”
Cyborg, who’s long been discussed as a possible opponent for Kayla Harrison in PFL, has a Jan. 19 boxing match coming up against Kelsey Wickstrum.
Cyborg hasn’t competed in bareknuckle boxing.
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for BKFC 56.
