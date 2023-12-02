Bixby rolls past Jenks for Class 6A-I title, sixth consecutive state football championship

EDMOND — Kordell Gouldsby created a spectacular finale to his high school football career.

The senior receiver accounted for five touchdowns as Bixby blazed past Jenks, 49-21, for the Class 6A-I state title Friday evening at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Chad Richison Stadium. The Spartans have won six straight championships, including two since their move from 6A-II to 6A-I.

Bixby, the contemporary colossus of Oklahoma high school football, didn’t slow down against tradition-rich powerhouse Jenks.

Neither did Gouldsby.

He rushed for two scores, caught two touchdown passes and scored on a 96-yard kickoff return.

Bixby's Kordell Gouldsby celebrates with Brody Duffel after scoring a touchdown during the Class 6A-1 high school football championship game between Bixby and Jenks at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond, Okla., Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

In the second quarter, Jenks had a flicker of momentum when Sam Stone intercepted a tipped pass and returned it for an 80-yard touchdown, cutting Bixby’s lead to 21-7.

Gouldsby responded immediately with his kickoff return touchdown. He dashed across midfield, made an elusive spin move and kept moving until he reached the end zone, increasing the Spartans’ lead to 28-7.

Bixby’s defense set the tone early with interceptions from Clay Peters and Sam McCormick.

On offense, the Spartans stuck with their three-quarterback rotation.

Oklahoma State might have scrapped that system, but leave it to Bixby to make it work. Carson Kirby accounted for most of the reps, completing 10 of 16 pass attempts for 108 yards and a touchdown. Clay Peters completed 2 of 3 pass attempts for 51 yards and two scores while rushing for 24 yards, and wildcat quarterback Cooper Parker added one touchdown rush.

Sophomore running back Kaydin Jones led Jenks with 14 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown. He also scored on a 46-yard pass from Owen Jones, but Bixby’s relentless defense kept the Trojans from finding a consistent groove.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Bixby rolls past Jenks for sixth straight Oklahoma HS football title