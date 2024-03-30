Birmingham Stallions beat Arlington Renegades to start UFL season

Two years ago, Matt Corral was one of the top quarterback prospects from the incoming NFL draft class. Today, he led the Birmingham Stallions to a road win in the first game of the UFL.

The Stallions, who won the USFL championship in 2023, beat the XFL-champion Arlington Renegades, 27-14.

Corral, a third-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2022, completed 12 of 21 passes for 201 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the victory. He added 25 rushing yards on four carries.

Arlington led, 11-3, until the end of the second quarter, when Corral found receiver Deon Cain for a 39-yard touchdown pass. The Stallions pulled away in the second half.

Birmingham had 409 yards from scrimmage. Arlington had 262.

Next weekend, the Stallions visit the Michigan Panthers, and the Renegades face the Battlehawks in St. Louis.