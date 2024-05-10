Bills sign drafted rugby player Travis Clayton | Frank Gore Jr. among 12 UDFA adds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills signed their seventh-round draft pick, English rugby player Travis Clayton on Thursday, and announced the addition of 12 undrafted players before beginning rookie minicamp.

Among the rookie free agents is running back Frank Gore Jr., whose father played for the Bills in 2019 and retired a year later as the NFL’s third all-time leading rusher. Gore Jr., who rushed for 4,022 yards and 26 touchdowns in four seasons at Southern Mississippi, follows Buffalo’s fourth-round selection of running back Ray Davis, joining Pro Bowler James Cook in his third pro season, along with veterans Ty Johnson and Darrynton Evans on the 90-man Bills roster this offseason.

The rest of Buffalo’s undrafted rookie singings are: Utah guard Keaton Bills, Oklahoma defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd, Auburn offensive lineman Gunner Britton, Miami cornerback Te’Cory Couch, Miami defensive tackle Branson Deen, Campbell offensive lineman Mike Edwards, wide receiver Xavier Johnson, Houston defensive end David Ugwoegbu, Tulane wide receiver Lawrence Keys, Western Michigan cornerback Keni-H Lovely, and San Diego State punter Jack Browning.

Bills take chance on English rugby player Travis Clayton with their last pick in NFL draft

Clayton is the first of 10 draft picks to sign with the Bills. The 6-foot-7, 301-pound Clayton ran the 40-yard dash in 4.79 seconds at the International Pathway Program combined, and is projected to play offensive tackle.

“For myself, for my family, for the UK, it’s just such a big thing,” Clayton said in an interview with the team website after signing his contract. “To finally put pen to paper after working hard all these months, it’s a dream come true.”

Buffalo’s first rookie minicamp practice is Friday.

Scout the rookie class on our 2024 NFL draft tracker

***

Jonah Bronstein joined the WIVB squad in 2022 as a digital sports reporter. The Buffalonian has covered the Bills, Sabres, Bandits, Bisons, colleges, high schools and other notable sporting events in Western New York since 2005, for publications including The Associated Press, The Buffalo News, and Niagara Gazette. Read more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.