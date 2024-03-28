Bills sign DeShawn Williams

The Bills announced a pair of additions to their defensive line on Thursday.

Defensive tackle Austin Johnson's agreement on a deal with the team was previously reported, but their deal with defensive tackle DeShawn Williams was a new bit of news. Both players have signed one-year contracts with the team.

Williams had 33 tackles, a sack, and a pass defensed in 16 games for the Panthers last season. He had 113 tackles, 7.5 sacks, eight passes defensed and an interception in three seasons with the Broncos before going to Carolina.

Daquan Jones and Ed Oliver are the top returning defensive tackles in Buffalo. The two new arrivals will provide further depth up front this season.