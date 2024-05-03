Bills sign Chase Claypool to one-year deal

Chase Claypool has made his way to another team in the AFC East.

The Bills announced they have signed Claypool to a one-year deal, adding a veteran receiver to the club.

Claypool, 25, split last season between the Bears and Dolphins. He caught just eight passes for 77 yards with a touchdown in 12 games between the two teams. After Chicago sent a second-round pick to Pittsburgh to acquire him in 2022, Claypool appeared in just three games with two starts for the Bears in 2023. He then played in nine games for Miami, though he was on the field for just 51 offensive snaps and 102 special teams snaps.

A second-round pick by the Steelers in 2020, Claypool’s career got off to a solid start. He caught 62 passes for 873 yards with nine touchdowns as a rookie — also rushing for two TDs. He then had 59 receptions for 860 yards with two TDs in 2021.

But his production started to dip in 2022 with the Steelers, catching 32 passes for 311 yards with one touchdown in eight games before he was traded for the first time. He has been rendered ineffective since departing Pittsburgh.

With the Bills trading Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis leaving the team in free agency, Claypool should add another bit of competition for the receivers room.

Buffalo also announced defensive end Dawuane Smoot and linebacker Deion Jones have signed with the team on one-year deals. While the Jones signing was previously reported, Smoot, 29, joins Buffalo after spending the last seven seasons with the Jaguars. He has 23.5 career sacks with 27 tackles for loss and 64 quarterback hits.