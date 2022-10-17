Bills S Jordan Poyer isn't cleared to fly. He took a car service 15 hours to play in Kansas City

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer was getting to Kansas City one way or another.

Poyer wasn’t cleared to fly with the team this week for the Bills' game against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium due to a lingering rib injury.

Yet Poyer was going to play. So, the Bills provided a Mercedes-Benz sprinter van for Poyer and his family to make the nearly 1,000-mile journey from Buffalo to Kansas City, per The Buffalo News.

That's about a 15-hour road trip. The good news, though, is there was space to lie down in the van.

While it seems like playing in a game would be a bigger risk to his ribs than actually flying, doctors were apparently concerned with the air pressure in the plane cabin impacting Poyer’s ribs and pneumothorax during the flight, per the report. That means air travel was out of the question.

Poyer played normally on Sunday and appeared to do so without damaging his ribs. The 31-year-old had four total tackles in the Bills' big 24-20 win over the Chiefs. He has 16 total tackles and four interceptions this season, his sixth with the team.

But, as he’s not cleared to fly, Poyer will have to turn around and catch a long 15-hour car ride back to Buffalo.

The Bills are off next week before they’ll take on the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 30. Thankfully, that should give Poyer plenty of time to recover from both his injury and his road trip.

At least he gets to sit with a win. Driving that long after a loss couldn't be fun.