Bills rule out four tight ends for Week 7 after Dawson Knox tests positive for COVID-19

The Buffalo Bills placed four tight ends on the COVID-19/reserve list Saturday after learning Dawson Knox tested positive for coronavirus.

The team announced the move Saturday, ruling all out four tight ends for their Week 7 game against the New York Jets.

Knox is the only player on the team who has tested positive for coronavirus at the moment. The team placed Nate Becker, Tommy Sweeney and Lee Smith on the COVID-19/reserve list because they came in close contact with Knox over the past couple days.

Who will the Bills start at tight end in Week 7?

While the Bills will be shorthanded against the Jets, Buffalo will have a tight end available for the contest. Tyler Kroft missed team meetings Friday to be with his wife, who was in labor. As a result, Kroft was not considered to be in close contact with Knox and will be available for the game against the Jets.

Bills TE Tyler Kroft was spared from outbreak that hit his unit Friday, and here’s why: His wife, Alexa, was in labor for more than 24 hours and delivered baby Grace around 5:00 am Friday morning. Tyler Kroft was at practice Friday, but missed the meetings where the virus passed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2020

In six games, Kroft has caught 6 passes for 43 yards and 2 touchdowns. Reggie Gilliam, who has caught 1 pass for 1 touchdown, is the only other active tight end on the Bills’ roster.

More from Yahoo Sports: