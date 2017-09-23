Bills reportedly to discuss Donald Trump's comments during team meeting

There are presumably a lot of discussions happening around the National Football League about President Donald Trump’s comments regarding players sitting for the national anthem, and the Buffalo Bills will be talking about them at a team meeting Saturday night.

At a Friday night rally in Alabama, Trump said about players who protest during the anthem, “Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out, he’s fired. He’s fired!” ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported that the Bills locker room has been “so emotional” over Trump’s comments, they’ll discuss them at a Saturday night team meeting.

One would assume the issue will come up in many of the normal Saturday night team meetings before Sunday’s games. Even NFL commissioner Roger Goodell put out a statement, saying “Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL.” That was a little surprising considering many of the NFL owners who employ Goodell supported and contributed to Trump. It was impossible for the league office to not react, however. Not surprisingly, many NFL players immediately reacted on social media to the comments.

We’ll see what happens next. There are Republicans and Democrats in NFL locker rooms. It’s at least worth wondering if Trump’s comments could be divisive in football locker rooms that rely heavily on chemistry. The comments are impossible to ignore now. For what it’s worth, Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said on Saturday he doesn’t expect a team-wide protest on Monday night, according to the Dallas Morning News.

If nothing else, it will be interesting to watch if there are more players who demonstrate on the sidelines of NFL games before kickoff on Sunday.

President Donald Trump walks off the stage after he speaks at campaign rally in support of Sen. Luther Strange on Friday. (AP) More

