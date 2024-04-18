What Bills QB Josh Allen said about Stefon Diggs being traded

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has made his first comments since star receiver Stefon Diggs has left.

Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans in a shocking move. Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane later admitted it was a hard choice, but in the end, felt like it was the right one.

“Anytime you make a move like this, as I said, very difficult, you’re trying to win,” Beane said. “And sometimes people may not see that. This is by no means the Bills giving up or trying to take a step back or anything like that. Everything we do, we’re trying to win.”

The QBs comments were the more awaited ones, though. There was constantly talk of a potential divide behind closed doors between quarterback and receiver when it came to Allen and Diggs.

However, Allen did not take that approach when discussing the wideout leaving. Allen said as well that it was a tough one.

“I can’t thank him enough,” Allen said. “I wish we could keep everybody. We made a lot of changes this offseason.”

Allen’s full comments can be found in the WROC-TV clip below:

Josh Allen's first public comments on Stefon Diggs trade: "Definitely hard to part ways… Can't thank him enough."#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/XzVwRWGqdQ — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) April 18, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire