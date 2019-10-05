Bills QB Josh Allen expected to play after passing concussion protocol

A week after being knocked out of the game following a vicious helmet-to-helmet hit, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is expected to play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans after passing concussion protocol, according to the team.

Allen sustained a concussion on the second play of the fourth quarter in last week’s loss to the New England Patriots. While attempting to run for a first down, he was drilled by Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones. Jones was flagged for unnecessary roughness, as Allen left the game and was replaced by Matt Barkley.

Here's the hit on Josh Allen.pic.twitter.com/J9HCYhM9Pp — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 29, 2019

The Bills lost, 16-10, to fall to 3-1 on the season.

Jones told the media this week that he reached out to Allen privately to discuss the hit.

“It was just football,” Jones said. “Got a chance to talk to him. Now I’m good.”

Allen practiced on Friday after being limited to non-contact drills throughout the week. The Bills have argued that the hit was unnecessary, with safety Micah Hyde claiming the repercussions would be different had the hit been applied to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Micah Hyde was asked about hit on Josh Allen and what would have happened if a #Bills player hit Tom Brady like that. He did not hold back pic.twitter.com/SQ0KahyDka — Mike Catalana (@MikeCatalana) September 29, 2019

Jones has so far received no further discipline for the hit and said he has not been told of any fines.

Allen, in his second year with the Bills, has passed for 903 yards, throwing three touchdowns to six interceptions in four starts. He has completed 60.3 percent (79-of-131) of his passes.

"There's no room in football for that," said Bills head coach Sean McDermott. "It's a shame to see a player like Josh, or any player for that matter, go down on a hit like that. I asked for an explanation. I thought he should have been thrown out. Other than that, I am not going to get into that at all. That is for the league to get into."

