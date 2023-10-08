Bills' QB Josh Allen calls 'LeBron James' audible, LeBron is curious

The Buffalo Bills were in London for an intriguing AFC showdown against Jacksonville Sunday, when during their two-minute offense at the end of the first half, Bills QB called the "LeBron James" audible.

That made LeBron curious.

I wonder what that "LeBron James" audible Josh Allen yelled out meant . LOL — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 8, 2023

The play resulted in an incomplete pass to Tre Walker, although the Bills did score on the drive.

LeBron had picked the Bills to win this game, which ended up being a misfire as the Jags picked up the 25-20 win behind QB Trevor Lawrence throwing for 315 yards and one touchdown, and Travis Etienne Jr. rushing for 136 yards and two scores.

Buf over Jags this early am. #NFLSundayPicks — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 8, 2023

LeBron had the night off Saturday in the Lakers' first preseason game and was rested to get up and watch the early NFL start West Coast time on Sunday.