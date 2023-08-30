Bills plan to sign Germain Ifedi

The Bills are adding some veteran depth to their offensive line.

Germain Ifedi, an offensive tackle who has been in the NFL since 2016, is planning to sign with the Bills, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Ifedi visited the Bills on Wednesday.

Ifedi was in Detroit for training camp and the preseason but didn't make the Lions' 53-player roster.

A first-round pick of the Seahawks in 2016, Ifedi was a starter at right tackle for most of his NFL career but most recently was a backup in Atlanta, playing in all 17 games for the Falcons last season but mostly on special teams, blocking on extra point and field goal attempts.