Bills at Patriots: 7 storylines to follow in Week 16

It’s Wednesday, so the Buffalo Bills are now turning their attention to their next opponent. This week, it’s a familiar face for various reasons: the New England Patriots.

After righting the ship after back-to-back losses, the Bills (8-6) won last week. Now their meeting with the Patriots (9-5) means all the more.

With that, here are seven storylines to follow as Week 16 approaches:

AFC East title

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shakes hands with Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Barring a collapse down the stretch for either the Bills or Pats in their final two games, the winner of Week 16’s matchup will take home the AFC East crown in 2021. This is the talk of the NFL this week, let alone a subject that will be discussed with the media on both sides.

Better conditions

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (USAT photo)

Tornado winds in Buffalo upcoming? Not exactly.

While New England is in the same weather cycle as Orchard Park in the Northeast, it’s not going to be the same factors this time around.

The Round 1 forecast compared to this upcoming weekend, which will have only winds gusts of 10 m.p.h. plus a potential 40 degree day… is vastly different. That will be a big talking point.

Mac actually throwing

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Believe it or not, the photo above is one of Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones throwing the ball against the Bills. In their first meeting a few weeks back, Jones only had three passes in that game.

Again, considering the weather, he will be doing so more than that this week.

Defending the run

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Again looking back, Jones only threw it a trio of times because of the weather… and not to mention, the Bills did not stop the run. They mightily struggled in doing so.

Even without the wind, if Buffalo does not slow down the Pats rushing attack, New England might just keep running it over and over again.

This time the Bills will have an added piece to potentially help in their front-seven. Linebacker AJ Klein is no longer on the Reserve/COVID-19 list like he was in Week 13.

The game plan for these guys

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis . (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus )

Receiver Gabriel Davis and running back Devin Singletary made some plays last week. Davis scored twice while Singletary had his season-best outing.

Do they improve on that? And the more relevant question: Do they get an opportunity to?

In terms of Davis, wideout Emmanuel Sanders has a week-to-week injury so does his status change and he returns? Even if he does, can Davis still get more snaps?

Singletary appears to be the guy carrying the full load in the backfield.

COVID issue

COVID is running ramped in the world right now. The NFL is no different. Both the Bills and Patriots have already had numerous players placed on their Reserve/COVID-19 lists this week. Will more be added?

Here’s a rundown of both teams:

LB Tyrel Dodson

WR Cole Beasley

LT Dion Dawkins

G Jon Feliciano

DE A.J. Epenesa

WR Kendrick Bourne

LB Ronnie Perkins

LB Harvey Langi

LB Cameron McGrone

G Yasir Durant

RB J.J. Taylor

Making a statement

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Bills have been much forgotten about in recent weeks. Their losses in back-to-back fashion to the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have caused many nationally to doubt Buffalo.

This team knows that beating the Patriots, on their turf, in December… a win that could lock up a division crown… would be a statement and send a message to the rest of the NFL: The Bills are still in it.

Sean McDermott has to have his team ready.

