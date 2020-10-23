Bills at Jets: Final Friday injury reports

Here are the final injury reports from Friday for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets ahead of their Week 7 meeting at MetLife Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (4-2)

Out

Questionable

CB Cam Lewis (wrist)

LB Matt Milano (limited)

CB Tre’Davious White (back)

CB Josh Norman (hamstring)

Will play

Notes:

Allen is listed because he’s still receiving some degree of medical treatment on his shoulder despite playing in two games with the injury. … Brown is not “100 percent healthy” per Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott. … The coach also called Lewis and Ford “week-to-week” injuries. … OL Jon Feliciano (pectoral) was spotted at practice on Wednesday, however, he remains on the team’s injured reserve list. … Milano had a limited practice despite having a full practice last Friday, he went on to not play vs. the Chiefs. … Norman and White were new additions to the list on Thursday.

New York Jets (0-6)

Out

N/A

Doubtful

Questionable

Will play

Ficken and Crowder were new additions to the Jets’ injury report this week but had limited practices on Wednesday before not practicing Thursday. … Perriman returned from injured reserve last week but connected his knee with another player last week per Jets coach Adam Gase. … First-round rookie in Becton is trending to return vs. the Bills. … Darnold missed the past two games for the Jets but could return per Gase. … Jets likely to promote K/P Sergio Castillo from practice squad.

