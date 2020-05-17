Bills DT Ed Oliver arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying handgun

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver was arrested on Saturday night outside of Houston, Texas, on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a handgun.

According to the Montgomery County Police Reporter, Oliver, 22, was pulled over on State Highway 242 after a concerned motorist called 911 to report that a white Ford Super Duty pickup truck with a “dune buggy” on the back was driving erratically and speeding through a 45 mph construction zone. When he was pulled over, Oliver reportedly had an open beer between his legs and was asked to do a field sobriety test, though officers at the scene weren’t sure if he was impaired by alcohol or another substance.

Video of the traffic stop shows Oliver doing a field sobriety test in a Bills T-shirt before being arrested.

A search of the car turned up a pistol, and Oliver was booked on a weapons charge in addition to the DWI charge. New York Upstate reported that Oliver was taken to Kingswood Hospital for a mandatory blood draw before he was taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

"We are aware of the situation and we are gathering more information," the Bills said in a statement released to ESPN. "We will have no further comment at this point."

Oliver was standout at the University of Houston before being drafted by the Bills’ with the ninth overall pick in 2019. In his rookie year he contributed 42 tackles and five sacks to the Bills’ excellent defense, but his contributions to the Bills in the upcoming season could be dampened by a possible suspension resulting from his arrest. A three-game suspension is outlined in the NFL’s rules for first-time offenses involving alcohol, though the player must be convicted or admit wrongdoing first.

According to Mycah Hatfield of Houston’s ABC13, Oliver posted bond on Sunday morning and was released.

