Bills bring back another familiar face, sign LB Marquel Lee

Players keep on circling their wagons back to western New York.

That continued on Friday with linebacker Marquel Lee.

On Friday, the Buffalo Bills announced that Lee had signed with the team once again. He was inked to a one-year deal. Lee’s agent first noted his signing via social media.

Lee, 26, spent last offseason in Buffalo. He was released during the team’s final roster cuts at the end of training camp.

Originally a fifth-round pick by the Raiders in 2017, Lee re-signed with Las Vegas after leaving Buffalo last year. Now he returns.

Along with Lee, some more prominent former players had paved the way for him to give the Bills another shot. Earlier in the week, defensive linemen Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson were signed by Buffalo once again.

Throughout his career, injuries have unfortunately followed Lee.

He has played 45 games with 19 starts, posting 115 tackles, six tackles for a loss and three quarterback hits. Lee has only played in all 16 games once in his career in 2018.

With the Bills, Lee will likely have a chance to play a special teams role. He featured in 80 percent of the Raiders’ special teams snaps just last season.

With AJ Klein released in a salary cap move recently, Lee could also possibly find a spot on the depth chart as a depth defender.

