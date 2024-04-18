Bills’ Brandon Beane gives latest update on Micah Hyde

The Buffalo Bills are without Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde on their roster for the first time since 2017 when they arrived.

Poyer is gone. He signed with the Miami Dolphins as a free agent.

Hyde is a different story.

After the end of last season he indicated he would think about retirement. The 33-year-old has had a series of neck injuries in recent years and his contact expired after 2023. He remains a free agent but there’s still a possibility he returns to Buffalo.

But as of now, there’s little to update. General manager Brandon Beane spoke via video conference ahead of the 2024 NFL draft and when asked about Hyde, he did note there is still contact between team and player.

Beane ended up adding that the conversation was more personal rather than business, noting he doesn’t think Hyde has “totally made a 100 percent decision either way.”

Beane’s full update on Hyde can be found in the clip below:

