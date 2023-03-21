Bills add former Patriots running back Damien Harris

1
Mike Florio
·1 min read

With the Patriots adding running back James Robinson, it became more likely that running back Damien Harris would move on.

He has.

Via multiple reports, Harris has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.

Harris, a four-year veteran, had a career-high 929 rushing yards with New England in 2021. Last year, he appeared in only 11 games, gaining 462 rushing yards.

The Bills need help at the position, with Devin Singletary gone via free agency to the Texans. James Cook showed promise as a rookie in 2022. They also have Duke Johnson and Nyheim Hines on the roster.

The Patriots will now rely on Robinson and Rhamondre Stevenson. Last year, Stevenson rushed for 1,040 yards in his second NFL season.

