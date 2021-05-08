Bill Belichick wanted Bengals draft pick Tyler Shelvin on the Patriots

The Cincinnati Bengals used an additional pick on nosetackle Tyler Shelvin out of LSU in the 2021 NFL draft’s fourth round.

Somewhere, it seems New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was punching air as the selection got announced.

Shelvin, a massive 6’2″, 350-pound tackle from Joe Burrow’s 2019 LSU squad, was apparently a favorite of Belichick’s for years.

According to The Athletic’s Brody Miller, while scouting names like K’Lavon Chaisson, Patrick Queen and other 2019 Tigers, Belichick made a point to throw this out there about Shelvin: “I want No. 72. You make sure No. 72 is on our team.”

Instead, the anchor for a national title team is now on the Bengals, where he’ll at least join a rotation and see specific usage as a rookie.

And to make it funnier, Cincinnati added Shelvin with a pick the Patriots used to own but traded to the Bengals during the draft.

There are a ton of smaller, fun stories like this about Shelvin. This one is a close second to that time Shelvin carried Burrow off the field on his own — with one hand.

