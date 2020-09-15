Here’s what Bill Belichick told the Patriots in the locker room after beating the Dolphins in Week 1

Bill Belichick addressed the New England Patriots after their 21-11 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 of the 2020 season. It was Cam Newton’s debut, but the coach instead spoke broadly about the team’s performance.

“Alright men, that was a good team win. You guys got good contributions from all three phases,” Belichick said Sunday in the locker room in a video on Patriots.com. “Everybody contributed there. Certainly, a lot of room for improvement. We’ll work on that. You guys handled it — kept your poise well. It seems like this game was getting a little bit out of hand, or could have. You guys did a good job just taking care of it on the scoreboard and that’s what really counts. We had a lot of guys step up today, with one guy in particular, getting ready to be a dad.”

And then he handed the game ball to J.C. Jackson, who managed the game-sealing interception in the fourth quarter.

As for Belichick mentioning the game getting out of hand, he seemed to be referencing the Dolphins’ incessant trash talk, which came to a head at the end of the game when Newton was exiting the field. Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins reached out and grabbed Newton by his chain. Dolphins and Patriots players had to be separated.