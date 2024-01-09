Bill Belichick ties NFL records for most losses by a head coach

No head coach in NFL history has lost more games than Bill Belichick.

The Patriots' loss to the Jets on Sunday was the 165th regular-season loss of Belichick's coaching career. That moves him into a three-way tie with Dan Reeves and Jeff Fisher for the most regular-season losses in NFL history.

Counting the postseason, Belichick has lost 178 games in his head-coaching career. That also ties him for the most ever, with Tom Landry, who also lost 178 games combined between the regular season and the postseason.

Belichick is third in NFL history for the most regular-season wins. Belichick has won 302 regular season games, behind Don Shula (328) and George Halas (318). Counting the postseason, Belichick has 333 wins, which moves him ahead of Halas into second place, behind Shula's 347.

It seems unlikely that the 71-year-old Belichick will coach long enough to surpass Shula, but if he coaches another season, he'll have the all-time losses record to himself.