Bill Belichick praised special group of Patriots in speech after beating Cardinals

Belichick praised special group of Patriots in speech after beating Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots faced an almost must-win game Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals, and even though their performance wasn't pretty at times, they got the job done and left State Farm Arena with a 27-13 victory.

One of the storylines from the Patriots' triumph was the excellent play from some of their young players, including a trio of rookies.

Patriots Talk: Patriots steal a very necessary win vs. Cardinals | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

First-year running backs Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris combined for 116 total yards and each scored their first career touchdown. Rookie cornerback Marcus Jones tallied his first career interception in the third quarter and made NFL history with his all-around effort.

In his postgame speech to the team in the locker room, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick singled out the team's young players as an important part of the win.

Check out the scenes in the video below:

The Patriots now have a short week to prepare for another critically important Week 15 game Sunday afternoon versus the Raiders in Las Vegas.

New England controls its own destiny in the race for a wild card berth in the AFC, but it has a very tough four-game stretch to end the regular season.