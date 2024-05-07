Bill Belichick was not sold on Drake Maye comparing himself to Josh Allen

Since becoming the ex-head coach of the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick has been doing the rounds working in the media.

During the 2024 NFL draft, he was taking part as an analyst on ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show and he had some commentary to provide on his former team… which tied into the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots used the No. 3 overall selection on quarterback Drake Maye. After the pick, Belichick noted how Maye compares himself to Bills quarterback Josh Allen… and the former coach pumped the brakes on that a bit.

“Well, I think (quarterback is) certainly a top need for them,” Belichick said. “Drake compares himself to Josh Allen. He’s been doing that quite a while–We’ll see about that.”

“Josh Allen is a pretty special player now,” Belichick added.

The full segment can be found below:

