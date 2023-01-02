Bill Belichick had this message for locker room following Sunday’s win

The New England Patriots came away with a big 23-21 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The victory kept their playoff hopes alive and gave New England its first win over Miami since the 2020 season.

They will look to clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 18. For now, the Patriots’ coaching staff is pleased with the effort put forth against the Dolphins, and the head coach made that clear in his postgame speech.

The victory snapped the Patriots’ four-game losing streak against Miami, as the team held Tyreek Hill to four catches for 55 yards and Jaylen Waddle to only three catches for 52 yards. It was a tremendous display of defense, and Belichick was proud of the team after the game, as shown in a video posted on Twitter.

One week season. Inside the Patriots locker room after yesterday’s win. pic.twitter.com/HilTOAgPeS — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 2, 2023

“Congratulations, men,” Belichick said in a team-produced behind-the-scenes video. “I’m proud of you. I’m proud of the way you competed all week, competed today. It wasn’t perfect, but it was definitely good enough. It’s better than what it’s been, and that’s the difference. That’s the difference.

“We’re still here. One-week season. One-week season. Let’s pour it all in this week. But you know what I think we’re ready for?”

“Victory Monday?” center David Andrews chimed in.

“I think so,” Belichick said. “I think we’re ready for a victory Monday.”

Now, New England controls its playoff fate. A win against Buffalo would mean they are in. However, a loss means that New England will miss the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. The drama ahead of next Sunday’s matchup just adds to what has been a roller coaster season for the organization as a whole.

