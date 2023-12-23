Bill Belichick calls Patriots center David Andrews "Fantastic" and "as good as I've seen"

Bill Belichick is having his worst year as a head coach, but Patriots center David Andrews is having one of the best years of any player Belichick has ever coached.

That's the word from Belichick himself, who gushed like he rarely does when asked to describe the job Andrews has done this season.

"Fantastic. Fantastic. He's been, I mean, he's been as good as I've seen, honestly," Belichick said. "Every day, his performance on a daily basis is really exceptional. Attitude, effort, communication, energy, leadership of the younger players, leadership of his peers, communication, you name it. Everybody who plays a lot of football, you get banged up, you're going to deal with some stuff during the year. He's shown a lot of physical toughness to play through that, a lot of mental toughness. He would never come out of practice for a play. We have to take him out to help manage some of the bumps and bruises that he has. But this guy is a warrior."

The 31-year-old Andrews has spent his entire career with the Patriots, who signed him as an undrafted rookie out of Georgia in 2015. He's been through ups and downs in New England, and Belichick recognizes him as one of the best players he's coached.