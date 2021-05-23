Gymnastics-Biles makes history with Yurchenko double pike, wins title at U.S. Classic

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) -Four-time Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles became the first woman to land a Yurchenko double pike vault in competition at the U.S. Classic in Indianapolis on Saturday, while winning the all-around title in her first meet since October 2019.

Biles, who last competed at the 2019 World Championships, had an all-around score of 58.4 points and finished ahead of training partner Jordan Chiles, despite falling off the uneven bars on her final event.

For the Yurchenko double pike, Biles sprinted down the runway, did a roundoff onto the takeoff board, followed by a back handspring with a half-twist onto the vault before finishing it with a double somersault in a piked position.

"I was just thinking to do it like training, don't try to overdo anything because I have a tendency as soon as I raise my hand to overpower things," Biles told NBC Sports when asked about the vault.

The 24-year-old said was not happy that the International Gymnastics Federation gave a preliminary 6.6 difficulty score for the element.

"We were hoping it would be a 6.8 (difficulty score)," she said. "But that's OK."

Biles, who sported a rhinestone goat on the back of her white leotard on Saturday, also posted the highest scores on balance beam, floor exercise and vault at the U.S. Classic, the first of three major competitions before the July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

She has won every meet she has entered since the 2013 U.S. Championships.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard and Kenneth Maxwell)

Recommended Stories

  • Biles makes history in return to competition at US Classic

    Time on her hands and a world-class gym at her disposal after the 2020 Olympics were postponed, Simone Biles started experimenting almost as a way to stave off the monotony of training. Pretty soon a vault that she occasionally tinkered with for fun — the Yurchenko double pike — started to look like a vault she could pull off in competition. Hands seemingly magnetized to her hamstrings as she soared off the vaulting table, Biles drilled the Yurchenko double pike during her victory at the US Classic on Saturday night.

  • Simone Biles nailed a vault so dangerous that no woman had ever tried it in competition before her

    At the US Classic on Saturday night, Simone Biles became the first woman to attempt - or complete - a Yurchenko double pike during competition.

  • The GOAT is back. Simone Biles' GOAT leotard, that is

    Simone Biles won four gold medals at the Rio Olympics, and has more medals at the world championships -- 25 -- than any gymnast, male or female

  • Opinion: Simone Biles maintains gold standard despite 19-month layoff between competitions

    Reigning Olympic champion Simone Biles becomes first woman to do a Yurchenko double pike in competition in first meet since 2019 world championships.

  • Travis Etienne thought the Bills would draft him

    Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick Travis Etienne thought he would land with the Buffalo Bills in the 2021 NFL draft

  • What to Watch on Sunday: We get 6 finales tonight, but 1 show will not return

    Finales tonight for CBS dramas, Fox animated comedies and a singing competition series. Which one is canceled?

  • High school basketball powerhouses set to form national league

    National Interscholastic Basketball Conference to feature top eight high school basketball teams, including IMG Academy and Monteverde

  • Ready or not, skateboarding takes its show to the Olympics

    The hotel door opens and, fast as that, the sound of polyurethane clicking across concrete begins. The rhythmic grrrr-chk-chk-grrrr-chk-chk-grrrr-chk-chk sound of wheels scooting over cracks in the sidewalk is a telltale sign that something is different in Des Moines. Skateboarders have taken over Middle America this week.

  • How milia are satisfyingly extracted by professionals

    Milia are tiny white cysts under the skin that are picked out one by one.The bumps are adhered to the underlying tissue and require more work to remove than typical pimples. Some estheticians use lancets and extractors to remove milia. Doctors can also burn them off the skin. Always see a dermatologist or esthetician if you require a milia extraction. For more, visit: https://www.instagram.com/sknstudiio/ https://www.instagram.com/kelownamedicalaesthetics/ https://www.instagram.com/_i.body/

  • Golf-'Diabolical' wind tests DeChambeau but some finding it a breeze

    If the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island was the visible star of the show at the PGA Championship on Thursday, it was an invisible force that left Bryson DeChambeau wrung out after five-plus hours negotiating 18 treacherous holes. "The wind just kicked my butt," said last year's U.S. Open champion, long hitting Bryson DeChambeau after an even-par 72 that left him five shots behind leader Corey Conners. Brooks Koepka, winner of four majors including the 2018 and 2019 PGA Championships, spoke of how the wind could accentuate mediocre shots.

  • 76ers trust playoff process leads to 1st NBA title since '83

    ''Playoff Prep,'' Morey, the 76ers' top decision maker, wrote on Instagram. Oh, the Sixers were called much worse than a group of dolts when the franchise embarked on the strip-for-parts rebuilding seasons known as the Process. The Sixers were Team Tank.

  • What to Watch: Full guide for the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas

    EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (⏰ 2:30 p.m. ET | 📺 FS1 | 📻 PRN, SiriusXM) Everything you need to know for Sunday’s race, the 14th points-paying NASCAR Cup Series event of the 2021 season. Where: Circuit of The Americas, a 3.41-mile, 20-turn course located in Austin, Texas Qualifying: 11 a.m. […]

  • Motor racing-Vettel laps Monaco with tears in his eyes

    The four-times Formula One world champion was later jokingly presented with a makeshift eye patch by his Aston Martin team mates. Vettel had said over the radio that it felt like his eye was bleeding and that either he was "super-emotional" or something else was going on. Vettel was eighth in the first session and 10th in the second.

  • 2021 NBA first-round playoff previews: (3) Denver Nuggets vs. (6) Portland Trail Blazers

    The Western Conference’s third-seeded Denver Nuggets and sixth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. It is a rematch of a first-round series the Blazers won in 2019, 4-3.

  • 2021 NBA first-round playoff previews: (1) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (8) Washington Wizards

    The Eastern Conference’s top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers and eighth-seeded Washington Wizards meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Wizards beat the Indiana Pacers in the play-in tournament.

  • Motor racing-Leclerc hopes for a home race with better luck than before

    The 23-year-old, who grew up watching the cars race around the harbourside track and took the school bus along roads familiar to every Formula One fan, was excited at the prospect on Wednesday. "I love it, but I've had a bit of a tough time at this track in the last three years, apart from last year where we didn't race," the Monegasque told reporters. In 2018, his debut season with Alfa Romeo, Leclerc retired after a collision and then in 2019, his first year at Ferrari, he went out with a damaged floor.

  • Maple Leafs' Tavares taken off on stretcher after collision

    Toronto captain John Tavares was removed from the ice on a stretcher and taken to a hospital after a collision early in Game 1 of the Maple Leafs' 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Tavares crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell. “He’s conscious and communicating well,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said.

  • 2021 NBA first-round playoff previews: (2) Brooklyn Nets vs. (7) Boston Celtics

    The Eastern Conference’s second-seeded Brooklyn Nets and seventh-seeded Boston Celtics meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Celtics beat the Washington Wizards in the play-in tournament.

  • NHL roundup: John Tavares injured as Leafs fall to Habs

    Paul Byron's short-handed goal in the third period gave the Montreal Canadiens a 2-1 victory over the host Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday in Game 1 of their first-round North Division playoff series. Toronto captain John Tavares left the game with an apparent head/neck injury in the first period after being kneed in the head by Corey Perry. Tavares gave a thumbs-up gesture as he was stretchered off the ice, following several minutes of treatment from both teams' trainers.

  • Josh Richardson with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers

    Josh Richardson (Dallas Mavericks) with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers, 05/22/2021