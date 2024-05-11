Bike on Watkins Glen International’s track during event

DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — A new event at Watkins Glen International will allow bicyclists to ride around the race track.

Watkins Glen International is hosting its first Bike the Glen event on Wednesday, May 15. Bicyclists will be allowed to ride around the 2.45-mile-long track from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and should arrive at Gate 2 on Canandaigua Road before the start time.

This event costs $15 per person, and kids aged 12 and under can ride for free. Tickets can be purchased in advance on WGI’s website or at the event, however, cash will not be accepted on-site. Participants will be asked to sign a waiver after arriving.

Only pedal-powered bicycles and unicycles are allowed to participate in Bike the Glen. Skateboards, e-bikes, and vehicles of any type are not allowed on the track. Bicyclists of all ages and skill levels are required to wear a helmet. Only one person can ride each bicycle unless the bike is designed for multiple riders or children aged one to four are riding in a child safety seat. Children aged four and under must ride in child safety seats and wear helmets, and children under the age of one cannot be transported on bicycles at this event.

Cyclists are advised to stay to the right if they’re slower riders so others can pass them on the left. Cyclists should also always check their shoulders, especially when entering the track. Participants are asked to respect their fellow riders, listen to all requests made by track marshals, and not ride aggressively or recklessly.

