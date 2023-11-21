Big Ten Power Rankings: Where do things stand with one week remaining?

After suffering a 6-game losing streak, the Spartans have been able to somewhat right the ship, going 2-1 so far in the month of November. The two wins have brought a sense of joy to the Spartan fanbase, ahead of the next chapter to come in the Spartan football program.

Coming off of a win against Indiana on the road, the Spartans now sit at 4-7 and will have one more crack at a positive finish to the 2023 campaign.

With MSU set to finish the 2023 season with rival Penn State at Ford Field, let’s take a look at where they fall in the latest Big Ten Power Rankings:

14. Indiana

Record: 3-8 (1-7 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss vs Michigan State

Next Game: at Purdue

Indiana has shown signs of having a pulse this season, but just have not been able to put it all together. They will have one last shot to figure it out, in their huge in-state rivalry matchup with Purdue.

13. Purdue

Record: 3-8 (2-6 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss at Northwestern

Next Game: vs Indiana

Purdue is under first year coach Ryan Walters, who is attempting to rebuild the program after it was semi-gutted when Jeff Brohm left. Walters will have a chance at one last crack to please the fanbase with a win over rival Indiana.

Record: 5-6 (3-5 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss at Wisconsin (OT)

Next Game: vs Iowa

Matt Rhule’s first year at Nebraska has certainly been a roller coaster, but the Cornhuskers have certainly lost some games that they shouldn’t have. It’s murky waters at this point in the rankings, but more times than not I am picking against the Cornhuskers.

Record: 5-6 (3-5 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: loss at Iowa

Next Game: vs Northwestern

Illinois is a weird case, they have beaten some teams they shouldn’t have and have lost to teams they shouldn’t have, but they play hard and new QB John Paddock has brought a new energy to the team.

10. Michigan State

Record: 4-7 (2-6 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win at Indiana

Next Game: vs Penn State

It has definitely been an up and down ride for MSU, but the team has won 2-of-3 and seem to have worked out a lot of kinks. This team has a lot of passion, but is let down by some coaching deficiencies. That said, this team can beat a lot of teams in the conference, while also losing to almost anyone in the conference.

Record: 5-6 (3-5 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss vs Nebraska

Next Game: vs Wisconsin

At one point, Minnesota looked to be having a very promising season, at 5-3, but then a 3 game losing streak has the thoughts about Minnesota circling. One game against Wisconsin is set to make or break the season.

Record: 6-5 (3-5 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss @ Penn State

Next Game: vs Maryland

This is a team who probably isn’t as good as their record states, getting a win over a very different NW team and MSU blowing a game, but quite frankly they are 6-5 and going bowling, which holds weight.

7. Wisconsin

Record: 6-5 (4-4 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win vs Nebraska

Next Game: at Minnesota

This Wisconsin team has so much talent, but they just can’t figure out how to win games. At 6-5, though, they will be going bowling and that’s better than a lot of team’s behind them.

6. Maryland

Record: 6-5 (3-5 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss vs Michigan

Next Game: at Rutgers

Maryland is a crazy story, September warriors and November failures, but the middle point is the spot they should be.

5. Northwestern

Record: 6-5 (4-4 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win vs Purdue

Next Game: at Illinois

Who would have thought Northwestern would be sitting this high in the rankings with one week to go? The job David Braun has done is outstanding, and this team is clicking at a very high caliber.

4. Iowa

Record: 9-2 (6-2 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win vs Illinois

Next Game: at Nebraska

I don’t know how they do it but Iowa continues to find ways to win week after week.

