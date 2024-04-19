Big Ten Network promotes USC, but still can’t televise Trojan spring game

The absurdity of USC football moving into the Big Ten but not being shown on Big Ten Network or Fox Sports for its spring game is increasingly apparent. On the day before the action unfolds in the Los Angeles Coliseum, anyone interested in watching the USC spring game is being given one last example of how much the Pac-12 has limited USC’s exposure and overall national profile.

Big Ten Network is covering a lot of spring football games this weekend, and the outlet knows that USC is going to be part of the conference this fall. Big Ten Network was able to tell its viewers that the USC spring game is this Saturday, but then the network was unable to tell viewers what channel the game was on. The graphic below is such a sad story and commentary in itself. Three other Big Ten member schools have spring football games on either Big Ten Network or Fox. They are all getting the treatment one would rightly expect from a Big Ten football school … but then there’s USC, the team which wasn’t able to be shown on either BTN or Fox.

USC fans are being subjected to one last humiliating experience, courtesy of the Pac-12 Network.

Love seeing USC stuff on the B10 network! ✌️🗡 pic.twitter.com/EU3pBv9hpL — USCFAN87 (@Gutierrez87Erik) April 19, 2024

