Big Ten Network to feature Michigan State basketball’s kissing the floor tradition

Big Ten Network is known for it’s features on the various athletic programs arounds the conference, and are known for doing a great job on their features. The network announced it’s latest project and it features Michigan State basketball.

Fans, alumni and many across the sport know and love MSU’s senior day tradition of seniors kissing the Spartan logo at midcourt of the Breslin Center. Now, the Big Ten Network will be featuring the tradition on The B1G Story.

"It's all about Spartan pride. We all have it." Watch 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝟏𝐆 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲: 𝐊𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐫 at 6 p.m. ET 3/6 on @BigTenNetwork. pic.twitter.com/uaGKacqa1K — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) February 28, 2024

The episode will air on March 6th at 6 p.m.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire