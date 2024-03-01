Big Ten men’s basketball tournament if the season ended today

The college basketball regular season is beginning to wind down, which means seeding in the Big Ten men’s basketball conference tournament is beginning to fall into place. Purdue continues to be on pace to lock up the top seed in this year’s conference tournament but the jockeying for position to grab a coveted double-bye is still active, as is the battle for a first-round bye.

The bottom four teams in the Big Ten will be paired up in the first round of the Big Ten tournament. The no. 5 through no. 9 seeds will begin play in the second round of the Big Ten tournament. The top four seeds will get a double bye and begin competing in the Big Ten tournament in the quarterfinals.

This year’s Big Ten men’s basketball tournament will be held in the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. Games will air on Peacock, Big Ten Network, or CBS and Paramount+.

We’ll be keeping track of the Big Ten tournament picture from now until the end of the regular season by updating this Big Ten tournament outlook on a daily basis.

This outlook was last updated on the morning of March 1.

Purdue Boilermakers

Record Big Ten Record 25-3 14-3

Purdue is still looking like it will have one of the no. 1 seeds in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in addition to having the inside track to the top seed in the Big Ten tournament. Purdue has a two-game lead in the loss column on Illinois. Purdue could potentially have the top seed in the Big Ten wrapped up before traveling to Illinois on March 5.

Remaining Schedule

3/2 – vs. Michigan State

3/5 – at Illinois

3/10 – vs. Wisconsin

Illinois Fighting Illini

Record Big Ten Record 21-7 12-5

Illinois rebounded from a tough loss at Penn State earlier in the week to get a win at home against Iowa. The Illini still have some tough ground to make up against Purdue, but Saturdya’s win against Iowa keeps hope alive for the top seed in the Big Ten. Illinois still has to play at Wisconsin and then hosts Purdue in one of the final regular season games on the schedule.

Remaining Schedule

3/2 – at Wisconsin

3/5 – vs. Purdue

3/10 – at Iowa

Northwestern Wildcats

Record Big Ten Record 20-8 11-6

Northwestern got some big help on Tuesday night when Indiana upset Wisconsin in Bloomington. That dropped the Badgers out of the top four and elevated Northwestern up to no. 3 in the Big Ten standings. Northwestern has four games remaining beginning tonight at Maryland. they also must travel to Michigan State next week. Northwestern has two home games against Iowa and Minnesota.

Remaining Schedule

3/2 – vs. Iowa

3/6 – at Michigan State

3/9 – vs. Minnesota

Wisconsin Badgers

Record Big Ten Record 18-10 10-7

Wisconsin fell out of the top four of the Big Ten standings by slipping up on the road at Indiana on Tuesday night, but the Badgers are back at no. 4 after Nebraska’s loss on Thursday night. The Badgers still must play Illinois and Purdue in their final three games, which will not be easy.

Remaining Schedule

3/2 – vs. Illinois

3/7 – vs. Rutgers

3/10 – at Purdue

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Record Big Ten Record 20-9 10-8

Nebraska fell out of the top four seeds in the Big Ten on Thursday night with a road loss at Ohio State. Th Cornhuskers still have a favorable final two game son the schedule to do what they must to get back into the top four, but they now will require at least a little bit of help outside of their control.

Remaining Schedule

3/3 – vs. Rutgers

3/10 – at Michigan

Michigan State Spartans

Record Big Ten Record 17-11 9-8

Michigan State is in the hunt for a top-four seed in the Big Ten tournament but has a road game at Purdue and a home game against Northwestern still to play in their final four games. The Spartans took a tough loss in an upset to Ohio State on Sunday though, so they have made things a bit more difficult for themselves.

Remaining Schedule

3/2 – at Purdue

3/6 – vs. Northwestern

3/10 – at Indiana

Iowa Hawkeyes

Record Big Ten Record 17-12 9-9

Iowa was the big mover on Tuesday night. The win by the Hawkeyes over Penn State moved Iowa up two spots in the Big Ten standings at the moment, jumping over the Nittany Lions and Minnesota as a result. Iowa has just two games remaining in the regular season but they are against two of the top teams in the conference, so Iowa can hardly rest easy right now.

Remaining Schedule

3/2 – at Northwestern

3/10 – vs. Illinois

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Record Big Ten Record 17-11 8-9

Minnesota helped its cause on last week with a home win against Ohio State but then came up dry against Nebraska on Sunday. The Gophers may be too far out from moving into a top-four seed for the Big Ten tournament but the win helps distance them from falling into the bottom four seeds. Minnesota does still have to play at Illinois and at Northwestern before the season wraps up, and that could be a tough slate.

Remaining Schedule

3/2 – vs. Penn State

3/6 – vs. Indiana

3/9 – at Northwestern

Penn State Nittany Lions

Record Big Ten Record 14-15 8-10

Penn State took a tough loss on Tuesday night on the road at Iowa. The Nittany Lions slipped a spot in the overall Big Ten standings and have just two games remaining to try to stay out of the bottom four of the Big Ten standings. Next up is one final road game against Minnesota, which will be a key game in the Big Ten seeding picture for each.

Remaining Schedule

3/2 – at Minnesota

3/10 – vs. Maryland

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Record Big Ten Record 15-13 7-10

Rutgers picked a good night to come up with a blowout win of Michigan. With Ohio State stringing together some wins lately, the Scarlet Knights needed a win to stay ahead of the Buckeyes. The win also helps keep Rutgers out of the bottom four seeds for the moment. Rutgers’ victory over Michigan has taken Rutgers out of the bottom four seeds but Rutgers faces a challenging final three games, and that season finale at home against Ohio State could be pretty important.

Remaining Schedule

3/3 – at Nebraska

3/7 – at Wisconsin

3/10 – vs. Ohio State

Indiana Hoosiers

Record Big Ten Record 15-13 7-10

Indiana dug its way out of the bottom four and a potential first-round matchup in the Big Ten tournament with a big win at home on Tuesday night against Wisconsin. The Hoosiers have a manageable path to stay out of the bottom four but will have a big game on the road this weekend at Maryland.

Remaining Schedule

3/3 – at Maryland

3/6 – at Minnesota

3/10 – vs. Michigan State

Ohio State Buckeyes

Record Big Ten Record 17-12 7-11

Ohio State may just climb out of the bottom four seeds just before the Big Ten tournament gets underway the way things have been going lately. After picking up a big home win against Nebraska on Thursday evening, the Buckeyes have two games remaining to try clawing their way out of a first-round matchup, and they are both winnable games.

Remaining Schedule

3/3 – vs. Michigan

3/10 – at Rutgers

Maryland Terrapins

Record Big Ten Record 15-14 7-11

Maryland failed to pull off a win at home against Northwestern on Wednesday night, which ended up keeping the Terrapins in the bottom four of the Big Ten standings with just two games left to play. And they are big ones for the Terps with a home game against Indiana and a regular-season finale at Penn State.

Remaining Schedule

3/3 – vs. Indiana

3/10 – at Penn State

Michigan Wolverines

Record Big Ten Record 8-21 3-15

This has been a season to forget in Ann Arbor, and football season probably cannot come soon enough for Michigan. The Wolverines have locked down the no. 14 seed in the Big Ten tournament as they have just three conference wins all season.

Remaining Schedule

3/3 – at Ohio State

3/10 – vs. Nebraska

Here is a look at what the Big Ten tournament matchups would look like at this moment.

First-round matchups

(12) Ohio State vs. (13) Maryland

(11) Indiana vs. (14) Michigan

Second round matchups

(8) Minnesota vs. (9) Penn State (winner plays (1) Purdue)

(5) Nebraska vs. Ohio State/Maryland winner (winner plays (3) Northwestern)

(7) Iowa vs. (10) Rutgers (winner plays (2) Illinois)

(6) Michigan State vs. Indiana/Michigan winner (winner plays (4) Wisconsin)

