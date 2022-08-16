Big Ten football teams ranked by number of Silver Football Awards for conference Player of the Year

In case you have noticed, Ohio State is pretty good at this American football thing. While the Buckeyes stack up among other elite teams in the country, it has downright dominated the Big Ten over the last couple of decades (yeah, yeah, Michigan, we’ll give you your once-in-a-decade win).

As you would imagine, and as you have seen, Ohio State has also dominated the Big Ten Awards recently, as well as throughout history at other times. One of those awards is the Chicago Tribune’s Silver Football Award, handed out annually to the player judged to be the Big Ten’s best.

But other teams in the league have had their fair share as well, while others have had a few brief moments in the sun.

As we get closer to another season on the gridiron in the Big Ten, we thought it would be interesting to go back and see how each program in the conference stacks up when it comes to boasting about having the best player in the league. Which team has won it the most times? Who is in second place? And what teams have struggled to field the player dynamic enough consistently to add the Silver Football to a trophy case?

We’re here to shed some light on it for you by ranking the Big Ten programs by most Silver Football’s won since the first one was awarded in 1924 (it was the venerable Red Grange by the way).

Off we go …

None Won

Teams

Maryland

Nebraska

Rutgers

*Maryland and Rutgers didn’t join the Big Ten until 2014. Nebraska joined in 2011.

No. 12 - Chicago Maroons

No. of Silver Football’s Won

2

The First and Last Winner

First | Ken Rouse (1927)

Last | Jay Berwanger (1935)

*The University of Chicago was a Big Ten member from 1896 to 1939

No. 11 - Michigan State Spartans

No. of Silver Football’s Won

3

The First and Last Winner

First | Eric Allen (1971)

Last | Lorenzo White (1987)

No. 9 (tie) - Penn State Nittany Lions

No. of Silver Football’s Won

5

The First and Last Winner

First | Kery Collins (1994)

Last | Saquon Barkley (2017)

* Penn State joined the Big Ten in 1990

No. 9 (tie) - Northwestern Wildcats

No. of Silver Football’s Won

5

The First and Last Winner

First | Tim Lowry (1925)

Last | Lee Gissendaner (1992)

No. 7 (tie) - Purdue Boilermakers

No. of Silver Football’s Won

6

The First and Last Winner

First | Bob Griese (1966)

Last | Drew Brees (2000)

No. 7 (tie) - Minnesota Golden Gophers

No. of Silver Football’s Won

6

The First and Last Winner

First | Clarence Munn (1931)

Last | Sandy Stephens (1961)

No. 5 (tie) - Indiana Hoosiers

No. of Silver Football’s Won

7

The First and Last Winner

First | Chuck Bennett (1928)

Last | Antwaan Randle El (2001)

No. 5 (tie) - Illinois Fighting Illini

No. of Silver Football’s Won

7

The First and Last Winner

First | Red Grange (1924)

Last | Rashard Mendenhall (2007)

No. 4 - Wisconsin Badgers

No. of Silver Football’s Won

9

The First and Last Winner

First | Howard Weiss (1938)

Last | Melvin Gordon (2014)

No. 3 - Iowa Hawkeyes

No. of Silver Football’s Won

10

The First and Last Winner

First | Bill Glassgow (1929)

Last | Shonn Greene (2008)

No. 2 - Michigan Wolverines

No. of Silver Football’s Won

18

The First and Last Winner

First | Benny Friedman (1926)

Last | Aidan Hutchinson (2001)

No. 1 - Ohio State Buckeyes

No. of Silver Football’s Won

22

The First and Last Winner

First | Wes Fesler (1930)

Last | Justin Fields (2020)

