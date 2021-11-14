Big Ten football standings 2021: Where each team stands in conference

Big Ten football standings for the 2021 season, updated each week.

Here's how the Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Ohio State Buckeyes, Wisconsin Badgers and the rest of the league is faring (and here's the full Big Ten schedule for the season).

The division winners will meet at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the 11th annual Big Ten championship game on Dec. 4.

Big Ten East Division

TEAM BIG TEN OVERALL

Ohio State 7-0 9-1

Michigan State 6-1 9-1

Michigan 6-1 9-1

Penn State 3-4 6-4

Maryland 2-5 5-5

Rutgers 2-5 5-5

Indiana 0-7 2-8

Big Ten West Division

TEAM BIG TEN OVERALL

Wisconsin 5-2 7-3

Iowa 5-2 8-2

Minnesota 4-3 6-4

Purdue 4-3 6-4

Illinois 3-4 4-6

Nebraska 1-6 3-7

Northwestern 1-6 3-7

