Big Ten football championship restaurants, entertainment, betting odds for Michigan vs. Iowa
The Big Ten football championship game between the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines and the No. 16 Iowa Hawkeyes.
The Wolverines (12-0) are seeking their third straight title, which would ensure a spot in the College Football Playoff. J.J. McCarthy (74.3% completions, 2,483 yards, 19 touchdowns, 4 interceptions), Blake Corum (976 rushing yards, 22 TDs, Roman Wilson (40 catches, 16.2 yards per, 11 TDs) and Junior Colson (71 tackles) are Michigan's players to watch.
The Hawkeyes (10-2) won the West division behind superlative defense and special teams. Players to watch include Jay Higgins (141 tackles), Nick Jackson (91 tackles, 8 for loss), Deacon Hill (48.3% completions, 976 yards, 5 TDs, 6 INTs), Leshon Williams (779 rushing yards, 1 TD) and Tory Taylor (47.7 yards per punt).
Michigan beat Iowa 42-3 two years ago at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Big Ten football championship game start time
8 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
What channel is the Big Ten football championship game on?
TV: Fox
Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 83 and 84, Fubo, Sling
Big Ten football weekend activities
Big Ten fan fest at Indiana Convention Center: Interactive games, including special guest appearances and mascots, performances by participating team bands, giveaways, food and beverages, and much more. 5-9 p.m. ET Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. ET Saturday.
Kickoff concert: Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press will perform live on Monument Circle from 4-9 p.m. ET Friday. Food and drink will be available for purchase, and there will be fan giveaways.
Big Ten Tailgate Town: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. ET Saturday on South Street.
∎ 12:30-2:30 p.m.: Alaina Renae performs∎ 3-4 p.m.: St. Elmo shrimp cocktail eating contest∎ 4:30-6:30 p.m.: Karma Brand performs∎ 6:30-8 p.m.: DJ Lockstar performs
Restaurants near Lucas Oil Stadium
Harry & Izzy’s
153 Illinois St., 317-635-9594, harryandizzys.com
Hinata Japanese Fine Dining
130 E. Washington St., 317-672-4929, hinataindy.com
Prime 47-Indy’s Steakhouse
47 S. Pennsylvania St., 317-624-0720, steakhouseindianapolis.com
Cafe Patachou
225 W. Washington St., 317-632-0765, cafepatachou.com
St. Elmo Steak House
127 Illinois St., 317-635-0636, stelmos.com
Milktooth
534 Virginia Ave., 317-986-5131, milktoothindy.com
Bazbeaux Pizza
333 Massachusetts Ave., 317-636-7662, bazbeaux.com
Nesso
339 S. Delaware St., 317-643-7400, nesso-italia.com
Bangkok Restaurant & Jazz Bar
225 E. Ohio St., 317-632-9000, bangkokthaiandjazzbar.com
Hotels near Lucas Oil Stadium
For the weekend: Stay at one of these hotels
Lucas Oil Stadium food
So many options: Here's what you could be eating at Lucas Oil Stadium
Big Ten football betting odds
via BetMGM
Favorite: Michigan by 23.5 points (Michigan is 6-6 against the spread; Iowa is 6-6 ATS)
Over/under: 35.5 total points (6 Michigan games have gone over, all in their past 8, 5 games have gone under and 1 push; 2 Iowa games have gone over and 10 under, including their last 7)
Moneyline: Michigan -2500, Iowa +1100
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Big Ten football championship restaurants, entertainment, betting odds