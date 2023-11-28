Big Ten all-conference football team: Defense, special teams selections for 2023 season

The Big Ten on Tuesday released its all-conference team for defense and special teams following the 2023 college football season.

Unsurprisingly, Big Ten East champion Michigan (12-0, 9-0 in Big Ten play) and runner-up Ohio State (11-1, 8-1) have among the most players selected to the all-conference team, as does Big Ten West champion Iowa (10-2, 7-2). But they aren't the only teams represented.

Among the teams listed for all-conference honors are several awards winners, such as Illinois' Jer'Zhan Newton, who won both defensive lineman and defensive player of the year in 2023. Iowa's Cooper DeJean was named defensive back of the year; Ohio State's Tommy Eichenberg was linbacker of the year; and Northwestern's David Braun was coach of the year.

Specialists who received honors in Tuesday's release include Minnesota's Dragan Kesich (kicker of the year) and Iowa's DeJean and Tory Taylor (return specialist and punter of the year, respectively).

Here's a rundown of the first-, second- and third-team all-Big Ten selections for defense and special teams, as judged by the league's coaches and media:

Big Ten all-conference football team 2023

First-team defense

Editor's note: all players listed are selected by coaches and media unless otherwise specified

Second-team defense

Third-team defense

First-team special teams

K: Dragan Kesich, Minnesota

P: Tory Taylor, Iowa

RS: Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Second-team special teams

K : James Turner, Michigan (coaches)

K : Jayden Fielding, Ohio State (coaches)

K : Alex Felkins, Penn State (media)

P : Ryan Eckley, Michigan State

RS: Daequan Hardy, Penn State

Third-team special teams

K : Drew Stevens, Iowa (coaches)

K : Jai Patel, Rutgers (media)

P : Tommy Doman, Michigan (coaches)

P : James Evans, Indiana (media)

RS : Tyrone Tracy Jr., Purdue (coaches)

RS: Jaylin Lucas, Indiana (media)

Big Ten awards

Defensive Player of the Year: Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

Linebacker of the Year: Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State

Defensive Back of the Year: Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Return Specialist of the Year: Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Kicker of the Year: Dragan Kesich, Minnesota

Punter of the Year: Tory Taylor, Iowa

Coach of the Year: David Braun, Northwestern

