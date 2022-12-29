Big Ten bowl results tracker: Big Ten starts bowl season off 2-0

The Big Ten is sending two teams to the College Football Playoff for the first time in conference history, but the storylines this bowl season extend beyond Michigan and Ohio State continuing to play for a national championship. Wisconsin’s new head coach, Luke Fickell, already stepped in and led the Badgers to a postseason win and Minnesota took care of Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl to get the big Ten off to a good 2-0 start with both wins coming against power conference opponents.

We are keeping tabs on every Big Ten bowl result to see just how the conference stacks up this postseason. This list of Big Ten bowl games will be updated throughout the bowl season once games go final.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State

Dec 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second half of the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Date: December 27, 2022

Result: Wisconsin 24, Oklahoma State 17

Big Ten bowl record: 1-0

[Recap] [Photos] [Twitter reactions]

Pinstripe Bowl: Minnesota vs. Syracuse

Dec 29, 2022; Bronx, NY, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Darius Green (12) reacts after stopping Syracuse Orange wide receiver Trebor Pena (2) on fourth down during the second quarter of the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Date: December 29, 2022

Result: Minnesota 28, Syracuse 20

Big Ten bowl record: 2-0

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Maryland vs. NC State

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Date: December 30, 2022

Result: TBD

Big Ten bowl record: TBD

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Date: December 31, 2022

Result: TBD

Big Ten bowl record: TBD

Fiesta Bowl, College Football Playoff: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Date: December 31, 2022

Result: TBD

Big Ten bowl record: TBD

Story continues

Peach Bowl, College Football Playoff: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Georgia

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Date: December 31, 2022

Result: TBD

Big Ten bowl record: TBD

ReliaQuest Bowl: Illinois vs. No. 22 Mississippi State

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Date: January 2, 2023

Result: TBD

Big Ten bowl record: TBD

Citrus Bowl: Purdue vs. No. 17 LSU

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Date: January 2, 2023

Result: TBD

Big Ten bowl record: TBD

Rose Bowl: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 8 Utah

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Date: January 2, 2023

Result: TBD

Big Ten bowl record: TBD

Breaking down the Big Ten's bowl record

Big Ten bowl record overall: 2-0

Big Ten record vs. ACC: 1-0

Big Ten record vs. Big 12: 1-0

Big Ten record vs. Pac-12: 0-0

Big Ten bowl record vs. SEC: 0-0

Big Ten record in New Years Six: 0-0

Big Ten bowl record in College Football Playoff: 0-0

Big Ten bowl record as favorite: 2-0

Big Ten bowl record as underdog: 0-0

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire